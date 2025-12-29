Five January Events to Enjoy Throughout Miami

& Juliet

January 1–4

The hottest Broadway in Miami show & Juliet is what Billboard calls “A pop-song-infused musical take on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.” See this romantic comedy, with a run-time of 2 hours 40 minutes, at the Ziff Ballet Opera House from January 1–4. The show was created by the Emmy-winning writer of Schitt’s Creek and focuses on what would happen if Juliet lived after Romeo’s demise. With hit songs written by Max Martin, you’ll be swaying along to “Since U Been Gone‚” “Baby One More Time,” “Roar,” “That’s the Way It Is,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

South Beach Jazz Festival

January 8-11

Expect Grammy award-winning artists and local jazz musicians performing at venues across Miami Beach—spanning the Bass Museum of Art, Faena Theater, Miami Beach Bandshell, Collins Park and on Lincoln Road. The Grammy-award-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra, which blends New York salsa and Latin jazz, will be performing on January 10 at the Miami Beach Bandshell. Now in its tenth year, the South Beach Jazz Festival is presented by the non-profit Power Access, which aims to increase accessibility in the arts for people with disabilities. And some of the performances are free.

MOVE Fest at the Miami Beach Bandshell

January 11

The inaugural MOVE Fest—whose motto is “Come to MOVE your body. Stay to MOVE your soul”—will take place at the Miami Beach Bandshell from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Get ready for yoga, music, live DJs, movement classes, sound journeys, healing activations and a wellness market. The day starts with yoga and breathwork and ends with African dance, intuitive dance, and meditation.

UM vs. Florida State Seminoles – Women’s Basketball

January 11

Support your “Canes Community” at the Watsco Center on January 11, as University of Miami’s women’s basketball team plays the Florida State Seminoles. Sport your orange and green gear while cheering for star players like Ra Shaya Kyle, Jessica Peterson, and Gal Raviv. The game starts at 2 p.m. They also play Clemson, Louisville and Duke this month. Go Canes!

49th Annual MLK Jr. Day Parade

January 19

The 49th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade packs a lot of fun and inspiration into a ten-mile span. From high school and college marching bands to community dance groups and floats, this event serves to honor the legacy of Dr. King’s dream of freedom, equality, and unity. The free 2.5-hour event will begin at 11 a.m. in Liberty City, from NW 54th St and 7th Ave. to 32nd Ave. Food vendors will sell a delicious mix of African falafel fritters, Trinidadian roti, Jamaican patties, Bahamian conch fritters, and Haitian griot. Video of the parade will be shown on WLRN/PBS.