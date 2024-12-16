Five Festive Holiday Cocktail Recipes

Frosted Glass

A riff on the pre-Prohibition Pegu Club cocktail, this snowy wonderland is all dressed up for the holidays.

Ingredients

1 1 / 2 oz. Upstate Vodka

1 / 2 oz. frost syrup (recipe below)

1 / 2 oz. Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao

1 / 2 oz. fresh pressed lemon juice

Edible blue glitter for garnish

Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain the mixture into the prepared glass, ensuring a smooth pour. Before serving, gently sprinkle a pinch of edible blue glitter on the surface of the cocktail. The glitter creates a mesmerizing, frosted effect that swirls as you sip.

Frost Syrup

Ingredients

1 cup agave syrup

1 cup apple juice

1 tbsp. blue spirulina

In a medium saucepan, combine the agave syrup and apple juice over medium heat to warm the mixture, stirring until well combined. Add the spirulina and stir until fully dissolved. Let the syrup cool to room temperature, then transfer it to an airtight container and refrigerate. It should keep well for 2 to 3 weeks.

Crimson Royale

Raise a glass to lasting memories with this striking jewel-toned drink served in a decorative ornament.

Ingredients

1 1 / 2 oz. gin

1 oz. pomegranate juice

1 / 2 oz. lime juice

1 / 2 oz. pink peppercorn syrup (recipe below)

2 oz. Champagne, to top

Prepare a clear ornament that can safely hold liquid. Combine the gin, pomegranate juice, lime juice, and pink peppercorn syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously until well chilled. Carefully strain the mixture into the ornament, filling it about three-quarters. Present each ornament in a coupe glass and then invite your guests to pour their drink into the glass and top with Champagne.

Pink Peppercorn Syrup

Ingredients

1 cup agave syrup

1 cup water

1 / 4 cup pink peppercorns

In a medium saucepan, combine the ingredients over medium heat to warm the mixture, stirring until well combined. Let the syrup cool to room temperature, then transfer it to an airtight container and refrigerate. It should keep well for 2 to 3 weeks.

Santa’s Snack

Capture the warmth and nostalgia of the season with this cozy and decadent drink reminiscent of Santa’s milk and cookies.

Ingredients

2 oz. bourbon

1 / 2 oz. gingerbread syrup (recipe below)

1 oz. half and half or coconut cream

Elemakule Tiki Bitters (optional)

Nutmeg for garnish, plus mini cookie and/or cinnamon stick (optional)

Chill a rocks glass. In a shaker, combine the bourbon, gingerbread syrup, and half and half (or coconut cream). If using, add a few dashes of Elemakule Tiki Bitters for additional complexity. Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously until chilled and well combined. Strain the mixture into the prepared glass. Finish by generously grating fresh nutmeg on top, allowing the warm spices to waft up as you take a sip. For added flair, garnish with a mini cookie and/or a cinnamon stick.

Gingerbread Syrup

Ingredients

1 cup agave syrup

1 cup water

2 tsp. ground ginger

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. ground nutmeg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 / 2 tsp. ground cloves

Pinch of salt

In a medium saucepan, combine the ingredients over medium heat to warm the mixture, stirring until well combined. Let the syrup cool to room temperature, then transfer it to an airtight container and refrigerate. It should keep well for 2 to 3 weeks.

Yuletide Punch

This vibrant punch combines the herbal notes of Aperol with the warmth and smokiness of tequila and mezcal, all tied together with the essence of rosemary.

Ingredients (serves 12)

1 750-ml bottle Aperol

6 oz. tequila blanco

6 oz. mezcal

6 oz. rosemary syrup (recipe below)

6 oz. fresh pressed grapefruit juice

4 oz. fresh pressed lemon juice

1 750-ml bottle soda water

Citrus wheels and rosemary sprigs to garnish

Combine the Aperol, tequila, mezcal, rosemary syrup, fresh grapefruit juice, and fresh lemon juice in a large punch bowl or pitcher. Stir well to combine all ingredients thoroughly. Just before serving, add the soda water to the mixture to create a refreshing sparkle. Gently stir to combine. Serve the punch over ice and garnish each glass with a wheel of citrus and a sprig

of rosemary.

Rosemary Syrup

Ingredients



1 cup agave syrup

1 cup water

1 / 4 cup rosemary sprigs

In a medium saucepan, combine the ingredients over medium heat to warm the mixture, stirring until well combined. Let the syrup cool to room temperature, then transfer it to an airtight container and refrigerate. It should keep well for 2 to 3 weeks.

A Snowman’s Chance

An ode to the wintry snow figure, this dreamy mint and white chocolate concoction would make any snowman’s carrot nose twitch in delight.

Ingredients

1 oz. white rum

1 oz. white creme de cacao

1 / 2 oz. peppermint schnapps

1 oz. half and half or coconut cream

Whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy for garnish

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well. Pour into desired vessel and garnish with a dollop of whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy.