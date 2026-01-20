Five Art-Filled Miami Restaurants to Check Out

At Carbone Vino in Coconut Grove, the vibe is pure old-world ambience with a contemporary twist—thanks in part to renowned gallerist Vito Schnabel, who collaborates with Major Food Group on its art programs. Impressive pieces by Rene Ricard, Lola Montes, Francesco Clemente, and Julian Schnabel glow beneath soft lighting, transforming dinner into a living gallery of modern masters.

Step inside and you’ll swear you’ve landed in Milan. Newcomer Le Specialità pairs decadent Italian cuisine with jaw-dropping design by Rockwell Group. Here, light, art, and music converge into one impossibly chic scene. The restaurant showcases the personal archive of collector Andre Sakhai—including works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, KAWS, Rashid Johnson, and Takashi Murakami—layered with vintage Italian photography for la dolce vita in the Design District.

It’s all about oceanic glamour at Sexy Fish, where Damien Hirst’s 10 monumental sculptures and sweeping frieze steal the spotlight. Look up and 26 Frank Gehry fish lamps shimmer overhead like floating jewels, while 10-foot mermaids and 8 million hand-placed glass mosaic tiles continue the under-the-sea fantasy. Even the restrooms are social media sensations—proof that there’s no such thing as too much.

Miami’s coolest social club isn’t about who you know—it’s about what’s on the walls. Tucked into Sunset Harbour, Harbour Club doubles as a two-story art vault flaunting works by Banksy, Damien Hirst, George Condo, Nicolas Party, and Izumi Kato, all drawn from its founding members’ personal collections. Every inch feels intentionally curated, turning cocktails and conversation into a gallery crawl for Miami’s cultured crowd.

Daniel’s Miami redefines the modern steak house with cinematic flair. Powerful black-and-white works by British fine art photographer, conservationist, and philanthropist David Yarrow grace the walls. Known for his striking imagery, Yarrow brings a sense of drama and adventure that mirrors the menu’s bold flavors and elevated style. Here, every shot—and every bite—is deliciously framed.