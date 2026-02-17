Fine Photography On View at Arlo Wynwood

Back in January, Arlo Wynwood unveiled “Arlo’s Living Room Gallery: Fine Art Photography,” an exhibition offering museum-caliber photography from the three distinct artist perspectives of Tyler Shields, Jeffrey Czum, and Nick Mele. The exhibition will be on view through March.

Presented in partnership with 1905 Contemporary, the exhibition offers an immersive meditation on photography’s capacity to construct atmosphere, tension, and desire. From Shields’ film compositions exploring beauty, power and vulnerability, to Czum’s meticulously composed urban collages, and Mele’s scenes of American luxury and whimsical interiors, the exhibition offers a dynamic look at photography’s imaginative possibilities.

Part of Arlo Hotels’ initiative curated by Jasmine Arakel, Arlo’s Living Room Gallery brings collector-grade art into the hotels’ public spaces across the country, creating an inviting environment for both travelers and the local community to engage with contemporary art.