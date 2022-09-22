Film Stills

Shot by Aventura on location at the Boca Raton Museum of Art, featuring the “Art of the Hollywood Backdrop” exhibit, on view through January 22; co-curated by Karen L. Maness and Thomas A. Walsh, courtesy of the Texas Performing Arts Hollywood Backdrop Collection, The University of Texas at Austin, gift of the Coakley Family and JC Backings Corporation.
North by Northwest
Fantasy wool-tweed jacket, Fantasy wool-tweed skirt, cashmere socks, patent slingback heels, shiny leather handbag, earrings, Chanel
Chocolate Glenplaid halter tuxedo jumpsuit, chocolate faux croc belt, Michael Kors Collection
Backdrops from the film North by Northwest, 1959, MGM
The Sound of Music
Knitwear sweater, printed skirt, punk mule heels, Alexander McQueen
Pullover turtleneck sweater, Norwegian knit tank dress, Nano bucket bag, Louis Vuitton
Backdrops from the film The Sound of Music, 1965, 20th Century Fox
Ben-Hur
Silver-multicolor shine satin velvet all-over plissé gown with long wide sleeves, head accessory in metal with gold and palladium-finish crystals, Gucci
Backdrop from the film Ben-Hur, 1959, MGM
Week-end at the Waldorf
Printed wool jacket, sheer pink chiffon dress, FF Printed Fendi O’Lock Swing bag, necklace, Fendi
Backdrop from the film Week-end at the Waldorf, 1945, MGM
Funny Face
Gray pleated skirt, trench coat, J’Adior slingback pumps, Dior
Film backdrop unknown, Montmartre District, Paris
Charade
Wool dress, knit balaclava, Max Mara; Black Felice Runway sunglasses, Michael Kors Collection
Film backdrop unknown, snowy landscape
An American in Paris
Black-and-white checked skirt, black-and-white checked jacket, J’Adior slingback pumps, Dior
Film backdrop unknown, Eiffel Tower, Paris
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Puff-sleeve pearl-embroidered cocktail dress, Oscar de la Renta
Film backdrop unknown, Brooklyn Bridge, New York, MGM
Singin’ in the Rain
Fantasy wool-tweed coat, rubber boots, earrings, Chanel
Film backdrop unknown, New York City street
Marnie
Cable jacquard net corset and full-skirt gown, suede mules, Brandon Maxwell
Backdrop from the film Marnie, 1964, MGM
Story Credits:
Fashion editor: Katherine Lande
Model: Jessica Whitlow, NY Models, New York
Hair and makeup: Colleen Stone, Creative Management, Miami
Digital tech: Tony Lai
Fashion interns: Sarah Britton Givens, Anastasia Lioubin
