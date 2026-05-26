FIFA World Cup Comes to Miami

Miami doesn’t do small. From Super Bowls and Formula 1 to glitzy art fairs and music festivals, the city has built its reputation on spectacle. But the FIFA World Cup is a moment so big, it doesn’t just arrive, it transforms everything around it.

Beginning this month, Miami will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time, welcoming seven matches as part of a 16-city, three-country tournament. It’s the kind of global platform that reframes how a city is seen and remembered.

“This is much bigger than a Super Bowl,” says FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee Co-Chair Rodney Barreto, who has spent decades helping to shape the region’s largest events. “Way bigger.” Barreto should know; he has chaired the Super Bowl Host Committee a record three times, in 2007, 2010, and 2020.

If a Super Bowl is a singular moment, Barreto describes the World Cup as something closer to a sustained surge—“like hosting seven Super Bowls”—playing out over weeks of matches, celebrations, and nonstop international attention.

A City Built For This Moment

The scale of the World Cup aligns with Miami’s evolution over the past decade. Once considered a seasonal destination, the city has transformed into a year-round global hub, fueled by an influx of new residents, booming development, and a rapidly expanding sports economy.

“Miami is an international gateway,” Barreto says. “We speak 120 languages a day here.”

That diversity has already proven to be an advantage. International events—from Copa América to the World Baseball Classic—have seen exceptional turnout in Miami, often outperforming other U.S. host cities. The difference, Barreto notes, is cultural: sports like soccer and baseball aren’t imported—they’re embedded in the fabric of the city.

Behind the energy and anticipation is an operation of enormous complexity. Leading that effort is FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee President and CEO Alina Hudak, who came out of retirement at Barreto’s request to take on the role. With decades in public service, including positions as Miami Beach city manager and Miami-Dade County administrator, Hudak brings both experience and precision to the undertaking.

“There is a tremendous amount of operational work that needs to be done,” Hudak notes, from coordinating public safety agencies to developing transportation and mobility plans, volunteer programs, and large-scale fan activations.

The World Cup requires coordination across local governments, FIFA, federal agencies, and private partners—each with its own priorities. The FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee is tasked with delivering on these efforts and more.

Even the stadium will undergo a transformation. For the duration of the tournament, Hard Rock Stadium will be stripped of its branding and temporarily renamed Miami Stadium, reimagined under FIFA’s global sponsorship structure.

An Economic Engine

The World Cup’s economic impact is expected to be substantial. A third-party analysis commissioned by FIFA projected approximately $1.5 billion in regional impact, though local leaders believe the final number could be significantly higher.

To put it in perspective, Super Bowl LIV generated more than $500 million for South Florida as a one-day event. The World Cup, by contrast, will bring more than a month of continuous activity. “We’re talking almost $3 billion,” Barreto projects.

That impact will be felt across the region—from Miami-Dade to Broward and Palm Beach counties—as visitors arrive through multiple airports, stay in hotels and short-term rentals, dine at various restaurants, and move throughout the area via Brightline, rideshare services, and rental cars.

According to Barreto, South Florida’s traditionally slower summer months are already seeing surging demand, with hotel bookings and short-term rentals trending sharply upward.

Beyond The Stadium

While matches will take place inside the stadium, much of the World Cup experience will unfold across the city—most notably at Bayfront Park, where Miami’s official FIFA Fan Festival will serve as a central gathering point.

Running for 23 days, the free, open-to-the-public festival will broadcast every World Cup match, transforming downtown into a continuous celebration of the sport. “It will be like a second stadium,” Hudak says.

With Miami Stadium configured for soccer at approximately 65,000 seats, the Fan Festival will serve as a vital overflow for fans. “We want to make sure we give people that outlet,” Barreto says. “Quite frankly, most people won’t have tickets, and we want them to be part of it. This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment, and it’s important that everyone has a place to experience that joy.”

Beyond screening matches, the festival is designed as a cultural experience that reflects Miami itself. Expect a dynamic mix of live music, international DJs, dancers, and food offerings tailored to the teams. FIFA’s global sponsors, including Adidas, will also activate onsite with interactive experiences and brand programming throughout the festival.

“We don’t have to manufacture culture, it already lives and exists here,” says Janelle Prieto, chief marketing and community officer for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee. “It’s the little details that make people feel like this event is theirs. We want those 23 days to be packed at Bayfront Park.”

One Game, One Passion

At the heart of Miami’s World Cup identity is a unifying message: “One Game, One Passion.” The campaign reflects both the global reach of the tournament and the inclusivity that defines Miami—a city where languages, cultures, and traditions intersect daily.

To capture that energy, the host committee has developed original programming and community-driven initiatives, including a Creator Collective, a diverse group of ambassadors spanning sports, entertainment, and culture, from Marc Anthony to soccer legend Ronaldinho, with more names to come.

“‘One Game, One Passion’ is our love letter from Miami to the world,” Prieto says. “It’s an invitation to every fan, from every culture and every corner of the globe, to know that they are welcome here.”

A Legacy That Lasts

The host committee is equally focused on what will remain after the final whistle. “We know this is an incredible platform to create not only economic change, but social change,” Prieto says.

More than $2.6 million will be invested in legacy initiatives across Miami-Dade County, with a focus on youth programming, coaching education, and access to the sport.

One initiative is a partnership with Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, an organization helping children learn to play soccer using specially designed equipment. Another is the “One Game, One Future” clinic series, which partners with local schools and community organizations to train coaches and expand opportunities for young players. The program includes collaborations with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, introducing thousands of students to the sport through structured clinics.

The approach reflects a broader philosophy: that the true barrier to soccer participation in the United States isn’t infrastructure, but rather access (or lack thereof) to programming, coaching, and opportunity.

Preparing For The Spotlight

Hosting an event of this magnitude comes with challenges. Crowd control, transportation, and public safety remain top priorities, particularly in the wake of recent incidents at high-profile international soccer matches. “There will be multiple perimeters in Miami Gardens around the stadium,” Barreto says, noting that Hard Rock Stadium is investing heavily in security upgrades.

Comprehensive emergency preparedness efforts are underway across Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe, and Palm Beach counties, with public safety agencies coordinating closely to ensure readiness.

At the same time, Fan Festival programming and citywide watch parties will provide safe, accessible alternatives for fans without tickets. “This is a collective experience,” Hudak says. “It’s multigenerational, family-friendly, and global—entire communities coming together.”

The Bigger Picture

The World Cup is more than a milestone—it’s a signal. Miami isn’t just hosting the World Cup; it’s using it as a platform to tell a larger story about what it has become: a year-round city, a cultural hub, and a financial center.

“I don’t know that there’s anything bigger than the World Cup in the sporting industry,” Hudak says. “But what it does is build capacity for more.”

A good showing at the World Cup positions Miami to compete for future global events, from additional Super Bowls and international sporting events to conventions and festivals. It also reinforces the city’s identity as a destination defined by energy, diversity, and momentum.

“The energy of Miami is why people come here, why they vacation here, and why they buy homes here,” Barreto says. “Events like the FIFA World Cup, the Super Bowl, and the College Football Championship all fuel that energy. It’s a big part of why the city has exploded. We’re not just one of the hottest cities in America—we’re one of the hottest in the world.”

What Is the World Cup?

First played in 1930, the FIFA World Cup is the world’s largest sporting event, held every four years and drawing billions of viewers globally. In 2026, the tournament will expand to 48 teams, its largest field ever. They will compete in 16 host cities in three countries—the United States, Mexico, and Canada—marking the first time the World Cup will be staged across an entire continent. U.S. hosts include Miami, New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Seattle, Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, Kansas City, and Philadelphia, alongside Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Toronto, and Vancouver.

Miami’s World Cup Matches

Miami will host seven matches that span from the opening rounds to the final stretch, bringing world-class teams, international fans, and high-stakes moments to South Florida. Matches will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, rebranded as Miami Stadium for the duration of the World Cup.

June 15 at 6 p.m.: Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay

Uruguay opens Miami’s slate with its signature intensity and international pedigree, setting the tone for a month of globally watched matchups.

June 21 at 6 p.m.: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

Uruguay returns for a second appearance, facing Cape Verde in a dynamic matchup that underscores the tournament’s rising talent.

June 24 at 6 p.m.: Brazil vs. Scotland

With Brazil’s legacy and prowess on full display, this matchup promises a vibrant, high-energy moment that will draw one of the tournament’s most passionate crowds.

June 27 at 7:30 p.m.: Colombia vs. Portugal

A standout pairing of South American flair and European precision, this match is poised to deliver one of Miami’s most electric atmospheres.

July 3 at 6 p.m.: Round of 32 Match

As the tournament shifts into knockout mode, Miami hosts one of the first high-stakes elimination matches.

July 11 at 5 p.m.: Quarterfinal Match

With only the world’s elite remaining, this quarterfinal brings top-tier competition to Miami’s biggest stage.

July 18 at 5 p.m.: Third-Place Playoff

Miami closes its World Cup run with the tournament’s penultimate match, crowning the bronze-winning team the day before the final.

InterContinental Miami: Center Stage Stay

Perfectly positioned steps from Bayfront Park, InterContinental Miami will serve as a prime hub for World Cup visitors. In partnership with the FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee, the hotel will host activations throughout the tournament, including watch parties at Toro Toro, themed poolside cabanas, and the “SkyLawn Shoot the Shot,” offering pickup soccer on the rooftop greenspace. Hotel guests will also enjoy spacious rooms with sweeping Biscayne Bay views, breakfast for two at Olé, a rooftop pool with cabanas, a full-service spa, and a 24-hour fitness center.

FIFA Fan Festival Miami

Think of it as a second stadium in the heart of downtown: the FIFA Fan Festival will transform Bayfront Park into a dynamic waterfront destination where the World Cup unfolds on a grand scale. Running June 13 through July 5, the experience will span more than 436,000 square feet and welcome up to 30,000 guests daily, blending global sport with Miami’s culture, style, and spectacle. The best part? Admission is free.

Giant screens will broadcast matches throughout the day, while a 10,000-capacity amphitheater will host live performances, cultural showcases, and curated entertainment between games. The programming will reflect the spirit of each match with a mix of international music, culture, food, and storytelling; expect samba dancers when Brazil takes the field and arepas during Colombia’s match.

From thoughtfully designed lounge areas and shaded spaces to an elevated mix of food, drink, and immersive activations, the festival will be as much about atmosphere as fútbol. Over 23 days, it will become a global, family-friendly gathering place where soccer fans come together, set against Miami’s iconic skyline and waterfront. For the most current schedule of events and performances, please visit the official website.