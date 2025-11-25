Festive Happenings to Enjoy Throughout Miami

We never really need an excuse to throw a party around these parts, but the holidays inspire the region to outdo itself. From Miami’s more rural nooks to Broward’s botanical gems, December nights glow with dazzling lights, family fun, and a distinctly tropical twist. Breezes stay warm, the palms shimmer, and the scent of sugarcane and cocoa mingle—ahhhh, holiday paradise perfection. Whether you’re a lifelong local or a snowbird, this month can be your invitation to slow down, sip something festive, and soak up the glorious season. Here are some options for doing just that.

Through January 11, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden transforms its 83 acres into a glowing holiday dreamscape during NightGarden. The beloved after-dark tradition, now in its seventh year, has dazzling light displays, interactive installations, and surprises like a new touch-activated Tree of Life, a Secret Garden Laser Show, and the playful Pixie’s Detour path. Guests can also meet Archie the Talking Tree, sip cocktails, and enjoy bites from local food trucks illuminated by the garden’s tropical glow.

Southwest of Downtown Miami, The Berry Farm transforms its fields into a country-chic wonderland now through January 4. Daytime brings Scottish Highland cows, bounce zones, and holiday hayrides. After sunset, the Berry Bright Winter Nights will feature more than 100,000 lightbulbs illuminating the property. Families can wander under a 42-foot Christmas tree, pose at elaborate photo vignettes, and warm up with complimentary hot chocolate and popcorn for the kiddos. Extended weekend hours (open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays) keep the magic going until late, while festive music and farm-fresh snacks give this annual tradition a homespun charm that feels worlds away from the city.

For its fiftieth anniversary, Hoffman’s Chocolates is teaming up with Flamingo Gardens and Amazon to present a 36-night celebration perhaps unlike anything Broward has ever seen. Through December 30, the 10-acre Arboretum anchoring the Gardens in Davie becomes a glowing holiday playground filled with thousands of lights, nightly live music, and a towering 35-foot Christmas tree. Guests can snap free photos with Santa on select nights, toast marshmallows over open flames, and sample seasonal treats from the Flamingo Pond Café or Hoffman’s own pop-up shop. Chocolate decorating classes and The Sweet Ride ice cream truck add extra indulgence. Proceeds support Flamingo Gardens’ conservation mission, making every bite of truffle even sweeter.

Soak in the season’s most anticipated performance when Andrea Bocelli graces the Kaseya Center stage December 21 at 7:30 p.m. Conducted by Maestro Steven Mercurio, the beloved Italian singer will perform selections from his chart-topping A Family Christmas and Believe, alongside timeless arias, romantic classics, and crossover hits. With nearly 90 million albums sold and a résumé that includes performing at the Olympic Games and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Bocelli transforms every concert into an unforgettable experience, especially one set amid the holidays. Miami audiences can expect soaring vocals, lush orchestration, and a holiday vibe only the world’s most famous tenor can deliver.

Tropical Park gets an over-the-top makeover for this multi-week extravaganza, going down now through January 4. Ticketed guests can hop on unlimited rides, sip on coquito and craft cocktails from top local vendors, indulge with classic carnival fare like funnel cake, and wander through six immersive holiday worlds. From sparkling tunnels to life-size ornaments, every corner is built for memories and ‘Grammable moments.