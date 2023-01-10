Festival of Chocolate Returns to Fairchild

The lineup of chocolatiers and treat purveyors includes: Circus Eats; Romanticos Chocolate; Key West Sweets; Kakao Zon; Palato Hand-Crafted Chocolate; Go Dark Chocolate; Oh My Gosh Bridadeiros; Club Chokolate; Castronovo; and Cao Chocolates.

The weekend’s sweet events will include a Pairing Parlor, Club Confection, Spa Chocolát, The Chocolate Challenge, giant lawn games, story times, a ride on the Chocolate Express, and more. For more information about the festival’s activations, click here.

Admission is free for members; $24.95 for adults; $17.95 for seniors; $15.95 for students with ID; $11.95 for children aged 6-17; and free for children aged 5 and younger.