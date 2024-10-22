Feeling Festive at Howl-o-ween Pawday

Esplanade at Aventura will partner with Pawffers Magazine to host Howl-o-ween Pawday, a festive Halloween pet market, October 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests can browse vendors selling luxury pet supplies while enjoying a live DJ, giveaways, and photo opportunities. From noon to 2 p.m., guests ages 6 and older are invited to participate in a free LEGO Make and Take event, where they can build a Halloween spider on-site and take it home (while supplies last).

Don’t forget to wear a costume! Pets can participate in a costume contest at 2 p.m., where the spookiest and cutest pet will win a prize.

Following their walk through the market, attendees are encouraged to grab their furry friends and visit pet-friendly restaurants, North Italia and Sweetgreen.

The event is free and open to the public. RSVP here.