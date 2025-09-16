Feel the Music at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will host an evening of music and flavor during Sip & Stroll: Jazz Nights. On September 18, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., the garden transforms into an open-air stage as the Jazz Band Trio delivers a live performance under the stars. ‘

Guests can take guided sunset tours through Fairchild’s grounds, enjoy food from on-site vendors, and enjoy curated add-ons such as signature cocktails, picnic baskets for two, and blanket rentals. For those seeking an elevated experience, premium ticket holders will receive reserved seating for two with a perfect view of the performance.

The evening is designed to be a night to remember, whether guests arrive with friends, family, or a special date.

Tickets are $18-$35; premium tickets for two, which include a reserved table, are $105.95. For more information, visit fairchildgarden.org or call 305-667-1651