Feeding South Florida to Host Tacos & Tequila

Feeding South Florida will host its annual Tacos & Tequila fundraiser at its Pembroke Park Warehouse May 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. The outdoor festival will feature tacos, tequila cocktails, live music, and family-friendly activities to support the organization’s mission to end hunger in South Florida.

Guests will enjoy an assortment of tacos and tequila cocktails crafted by some of South Florida’s finest bars, restaurants, and food trucks. Participating tequila and culinary partners will compete for the titles of “Best Taco” and “Best Tequila Cocktail.” Featured tequilas include Teremana Tequila, Moët, Hennessy, and Palma Cerveza, and featured food partners include Bartaco, Chef Chris Valdes, Rainbow-licious Deelites, and Feeding South Florida’s Community Kitchen.

The family-friendly event will feature a Kid’s Zone, a margarita garden, a raffle, live entertainment, music, salsa dancing, and more.

Each general admission ticket includes food and drinks, Kid’s Zone, live music, entertainment, and salsa dancing. VIP tickets include a private VIP area, premium food and beverages, the margarita garden, and more.

Tickets are $40 for general admission, $75 for VIP admission, and $20 for children’s admission. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/tacostequila-may/.