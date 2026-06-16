Father’s Day Dining to Enjoy in Miami

Enjoy a festive waterfront celebration featuring a Caja China feast, live entertainment, and one of Miami’s most scenic brunch experiences. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests may enjoy Father’s Day Brunch overlooking Biscayne Bay, complete with a bottomless buffet, whole roasted heritage hog, handcrafted cocktails, live music, cigar rolling station, and dominos.

Enjoy a prix fixe brunch menu ($75) of Greek-inspired offerings that celebrate the flavors of the Aegean, all set among the lush and transportive surrounds of Coconut Grove.

Skip the backyard barbecue and treat father figures to a Korean BBQ feast fit for a king at Bae Korean Grill at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. The Bae Grilling Experience menu includes a Chef Feast ($150 for two), Bae Feast ($200 for two), Wagyu Feast ($350 for two), and the Dragon Feast ($600 for two). Guests can also select among à la carte offerings and delicious add-ons.

Balan’s Brickell will mark the occasion with the debut of The Balan’s Butcher Block, a new weekend steakhouse-inspired experience featuring premium cuts, a new slow-braised short rib, and a signature smoked bourbon cocktail.

The luxurious multi-concept destination by Riviera Dining Group will offers refined brunch experience featuring classics like the Greek omelette and avocado Aegean toast, alongside lunch favorites such as the Faroe Island salmon burger and 7-ounce grilled hanger steak.

Enjoy a special one-day-only brunch experience from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The prix fixe menu ($75) highlights a curated selection of Mediterranean-inspired dishes, reflecting the restaurant’s coastal French identity.

This Father’s Day, Habibi Miami invites guests to celebrate the father figures in their lives with an elevated dining experience inspired by bold flavors and exceptional hospitality. Available exclusively on June 21, guests can enjoy a special Father’s Day pairing featuring a Tomahawk steak accompanied by a bottle of Caymus for $450.

Issabella’s Miami Beach is celebrating Father’s Day with exclusive specials: cowboy steak topped with seared foie gras and a whisky-infused tableside tiramisu. Paired with the Sicilian Godfather cocktail, the offering delivers an elevated Mediterranean-inspired dining experience perfect for honoring Dad.

The Aventura hotspot will celebrate Father’s Day June 20 and 21. Showcasing Peru’s vibrant culinary heritage and rich flavors, the limited-time offerings include hamachi tiradito, surf and turf criollo, and pecan pie chirimoya.

Paris-born Chef Olivia Ostrow is turning Father’s Day into a full-day celebration at her North Bay Village restaurant. On Sunday, June 21, guests can enjoy brunch or dinner alongside live music, a cigar rolling station, house charcuterie, and highlighted menu items such as the dry-aged ribeye. As the evening winds down, the restaurant transitions into an after-hours lounge so the celebration can keep going. Reservations recommended via Resy.

Treat Dad to a feast worthy of the occasion at Michael’s Genuine. James Beard Award-winning Michael Schwartz and Executive Chef Randy Zuniga are serving up a special lineup of hearty, wood-fired favorites designed for sharing and celebrating. Savor the crispy mortadella sandwich, slow-roasted pork shoulder, wood-roasted bone marrow, wood-roasted cabbage, and hawaij spiced lamb ribs. For groups going all out, order “The Whole Shebang” ($99) which includes one of each dish served barbecue-style on a sheet pan. From noon until 3 p.m., dad can also spark up the celebration at a specialty cigar rolling station.

Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations can be made on OpenTable or by calling (305) 676-0894.

Indulge in an elevated brunch ritual where Mediterranean warmth meets Asian precision. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., enjoy a two-hour multicourse buffet MediterrAsian brunch. Peruse the new Temaki Handroll station, Spritz station, and signature housemade gelato cart.

Savor Father’s Day dinner, the Sexy Fish way. Enjoy a 28-ounce Porterhouse Steak ($180) with roasted tomatoes. The Porterhouse steak is exclusively available during dinner service beginning at 5 p.m. on June 21. Guests can also enjoy Sexy Fish Miami’s full à la carte menu featuring signature sushi, sashimi, seafood, and Robata-grilled specialties.

Ten Palms at Gulfstream Park

Father’s Day at the track features a full day of live racing and a premium brunch buffet. Snag a table in Ten Palms to feast on brunch favorites including a fresh seafood bar, an omelette station, and assorted desserts. Capture the moment with a balloon wall backdrop and photo booth. Priced at $85 per person, brunch includes one complimentary mimosa or beer (for guests ages 21 and older).