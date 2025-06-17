Family-Friendly Events at Miami Children’s Museum

Miami Children’s Museum invites families to enjoy a fun-filled June with exciting events and hands-on activities that celebrate culture, ignite curiosity, inspire creativity, and bring the community together. From special performances and immersive exhibits to cultural celebrations and art workshops, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Now Open: “Take Care with Peanuts: The Exhibit”

Celebrate 75 years of the beloved Peanuts comic strip with this immersive and educational exhibit. “Take Care with Peanuts: The Exhibit” blends nostalgia and meaningful lessons through interactive activities focused on mindfulness, empathy, and sustainability. Kids can connect with favorite characters like Snoopy and Charlie Brown while learning valuable life skills.

Juneteenth Celebration

Honor Juneteenth (June 19) with a powerful day of cultural reflection and family-friendly activities. Explore themes of freedom, identity, and unity through:

Celebration Crown Crafting at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.: Children design crowns adorned with empowering words and vibrant decorations.

Freedom Quilt Square Workshop at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.: Families create personalized quilt squares using fabric, color, and storytelling to express heritage and community.

Live Music: Master Chorale of South Florida

Don’t miss the “Bach to the Future” concert, part of the Performing Arts Series, on June 21. The Master Chorale of South Florida will lead an interactive musical performance combining classical music with storytelling. This inspiring event introduces young audiences to the magic of choral music in a fun and engaging way.

Graffiti Art Workshop with Chuave & Cata – June 29

Let creativity run wild during a live, collaborative mural-making experience led by Miami-based street artists Chuave and Cata. Children will:

Design their own stencils

Paint with bold, vibrant colors

Collaborate on a large-scale community canvas