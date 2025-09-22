Family Fest Returns to the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami

Things will get wild at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami) this weekend! Guests of all ages will be invited to explore Florida’s incredible ecosystems during Family Fest, ICA Miami’s annual event raising support for the museum’s free youth education, September 28, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Enjoy meet-and-greets with Florida wildlife and conservation lessons and a Pollinator Movement Workshop, where families explore how bees communicate and learn about the role of native pollinators in our ecosystem.

Families will create art inspired by the Everglades, paint their faces like reef fish, and enjoy interactive storytelling. Things will get crafty as kids try their hands at creating bee luminaries with locally harvested Miami beeswax, craft flying bird puppets, and build mini wetland ecosystems.

Tickets are $15 for children ages 12 younger and $25 for adults, and include access to all activities, activations, and performances. Children 2 and under attend for free.