Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden Unveils “Troll Quest”

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables transforms into an enchanted realm as it unveils “Troll Quest,” open now through September 30.

The immersive experience invites visitors to follow trails filled with clues throughout the garden’s diverse plant collections, searching for mischievous troll characters while solving puzzles. The family-oriented adventure challenges visitors to outsmart Spriggle—the event’s central troll character—to claim a prize.

The experience utilizes mobile technology, encouraging participants to use smartphones as they navigate hidden pathways and surprise encounters with fantastical characters. The adventure is suitable for guests of all ages, from children to grandparents, with layered content that offers different levels of complexity.

Tickets are $11.95-$24.95. For more information, visit fairchildgarden.org or call 305-667-1651