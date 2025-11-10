Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden Lights Up for NightGarden

Celebrate the season as Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden unveils NightGarden, an enchanting winter tradition open now through January 11. Fairchild’s 83 acres of lush tropical landscape transform into a glowing wonderland of art, light, and imagination.

Now celebrating its seventh year, NightGarden blends nature, technology, and creativity to deliver a unique holiday experience for guests of all ages.

This season’s NightGarden expands with more than 800 new lighting fixtures, refreshed fairy encounters, and all-new installations designed to delight:

The Welcoming Tree: This towering neon landmark greets guests with responsive light sequences activated by touch.

Pixie’s Detour: A whimsical alternate pathway with playful projections, interactive triggers, and surprises for guests who wander off the main trail.

Secret Garden Laser Show: The hidden grove is where synchronized lasers, lights, and soundscapes converge for a high-energy spectacle.

Canopy Walk: A tranquil, sensory-free passage offering a moment of calm before guests rejoin the magic.

Neon Roots (Upper Rainforest): The rainforest zone reimagined with glowing, root-inspired lighting and laser effects that transform the canopy into a living artwork.

Tree of Life: This monumental new centerpiece is activated by guest touch, glowing with light and projection to bring the tree to life.

Immersive Domes: Sculptural conservatory-style environments that act as fairy sanctuaries and photo-worthy vignettes.

Revitalized Fairy Quest: The beloved fairies return with new lighting, soundscapes, and locations, ensuring a fresh experience even for returning guests.

Movie Nights at the Garden: On select evenings, settle in under the stars with blankets and cocoa as the garden’s lights set the scene for classic holiday films.

This year also brings a forest-inspired retail collaboration with Bubble Pops, the Orlando-based collectibles brand, which will present an imaginative installation inspired by the whimsical world of Labubu and the Monster Series.

Tickets for NightGarden start at $28. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit feverup.com/m/491506.