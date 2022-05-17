Eyes on the Skies and Seas of Miami Beach

Hyundai Air & Sea Show returns to Miami Beach May 28-29, promising high-flying aircraft and sea demonstrations in celebration of Memorial Day Weekend.

The show begins each day at 11 a.m. with sea demonstrations by professional jet skiers, ThunderCats boat races, and the Cigarette Powerboat Racing Demonstration, featuring 10 state-of-the-art Cigarette boats. After the sea portion, look to the sky for parachute teams, jet demonstrations, search and rescue exercises, and more. Families will enjoy the Display Village in Lummus Park (along Ocean Drive, between 11th and 14th Streets) that features the Monster Energy FMX Motocross Exhibition, military recruiting exhibits, and more.

On Saturday, the Music Explosion kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with the U.S. Army’s As You Were Band; the U.S. Air Force’s Max Impact Band; and internationally-known rock band, 3 Doors Down hitting the stage at 8 p.m. A special night pyro-parachute demonstration by the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will kick off a spectacular fireworks extravaganza following the concert.

“There is no better time than Memorial Day weekend to pay tribute to our military, first responders, and those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedom,” said Mickey Markoff, National Salute to America’s Heroes executive producer.

Tickets start at $45 and are available here. General admission, VIP, cabanas, Sky Suites, and corporate chalets are available.