Explore Wynwood’s Hidden Gems

Private Pour

Dekotora

For those who love Japanese culture and expertly crafted cocktails, Dekotora delivers. Tucked behind Asian-inspired Argentinian steak house Nino Gordo, the bar is accessed through a secret entrance disguised as a vintage cigarette vending machine. Inside, the intimate space evokes the back seat of a 1970s Japanese long-haul truck, complete with projections that transport guests to Tokyo after dark. Mixologists craft bespoke cocktails tailored to your tastes, though the Yuzu Kosho Margarita, made with JC Tradicional Blanco, St. George Basil Eau de Vie, yuzu kosho, lime, and gochugaru salt, is hard to beat.

Good Hair Days

Studio N

Founded by Nichola Lynch and Natalie Peacock, Studio N has become one of Miami’s top destinations for exceptional hair. Lynch is the celebrity stylist behind supermodel Brooks Nader’s and influencer Vita Sidorkina-Morabito’s coiffures, while Peacock, a master colorist, is known for creating some of the city’s best dimensional blondes. Together, they’ve built a loyal following inside their luxurious yet welcoming salon, where standout offerings include Japanese Milbon treatments, Wella and Redken color services, and Christy Martin’s Maison Martin body oil, a client favorite that often sells out.

Street Art Souvenirs

Museum of Graffiti Gift Shop

There’s something irresistible about a museum gift shop, and the one at the Museum of Graffiti is no exception. Curated by co-founder Allison Freidin, the compact but mighty space is packed with cool finds, from Kidrobot collectibles and Taschen books to stationery, apparel, and limited-edition Herschel Supply Co. backpacks and blind boxes. The shop also carries officially licensed pieces inspired by Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Home Base

Base

One of Lincoln Road’s most stylish boutiques in the ’90s, Base relocated to Wynwood three years ago. Today, it is still a go-to destination for curated menswear and fashion accessories, carrying cult-favorite Sabah Dealer shoes, Palmier sunglasses by local “it” couple Yoana “Yo” Obregon Mendez and Max Mendez, Onia swim trunks, tees by Anitya Fantôme, and outerwear and backpacks from Danish brand Rains. The boutique also boasts an edgy jewelry selection featuring designers Luis Morais and Britt Bolton.

Pie Curious

Mister 01 Pizza School

Fun fact: Mister 01 is named after founder and chef Renato Viola, who earned his U.S. visa based solely on his extraordinary pizza-making skills. Beyond the restaurant’s beloved pies, one of its coolest offerings is the pizza school, a hands-on experience perfect for date nights, celebrations, or groups of friends. During the class, guests learn the secrets to crafting restaurant-worthy pizza at home, from stretching dough to mastering signature techniques alongside the chefs. Afterward, students can enjoy their handmade masterpiece onsite. You’ll also leave with a chef’s hat and apron, because every pizza pro deserves the uniform.