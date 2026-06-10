Explore Worldly Wonders in Miami

Colombia

Artist Pipe Yanguas

Ever since he was 8 years old living in Cali, Colombia, Pipe Yanguas has loved to paint. His work evolved during the pandemic, when he developed what would become his signature “Dots and Lines,” inspired by the vividly colored coreid bug nymph. His murals now appear at Carousel Studios and La Victoria in the Design District and ArtServe in Fort Lauderdale, as well as in Guatemala, Colombia, and private collections worldwide.

Brazil

Denise Pacini Jewelry

After nearly two decades in the jewelry industry, Denise Pacini launched her namesake brand two years ago. Her 18-karat-gold-plated pieces are surprisingly lightweight and affordable, delivering bold style without sacrificing wearability. Designed in Hallandale and manufactured in her native Brazil, each piece is sculptural and full of personality. In other words, they make an impression without breaking the bank or your earlobes.

Haiti

Author Anick Vorbe

Born and raised in Haiti, Anick Vorbe shares her story in her deeply personal and uplifting autobiography, My Drumbeats (Palmetto Publishing). A moving read for anyone navigating grief, pain, or PTSD, the book traces her highs and lows while exploring her healing journey in Costa Rica through shamans, plant medicine, and yoga. Choosing an intentional path, she sought restoration through natural, holistic modalities. Now a yoga instructor in South Florida, she encourages others not to suppress trauma, but to move through it.



Turkey

Yeliz The Studio



Part concept shop, part design showroom, Yeliz The Studio is a one-stop destination for furniture, art, fashion, and decorative objects reflecting its founder’s maximalist aesthetic. Born and raised in Turkey, Yeliz Titiz Melchiorre combined her fashion background with a passion for discovery to create her own haven in Coconut Grove. Curating ambience and lifestyle is what she does best, offering not just collectibles, but a joyful approach to living beautifully, intentionally, and artfully.

Japan

Iwa Sake at Pari Pari Handroll

Yasu Tanaka and Richard Geoffroy are two of the biggest names in the culinary world. At Tanaka’s playful Pari Pari Handroll in Wynwood, the experience is elevated with ultra-premium Iwa Sake. Created by Geoffroy, former chef de cave of Dom Pérignon, Iwa is produced in Japan and has quickly captured the attention of collectors, chefs, and discerning food lovers. Presented in a striking black bottle, it’s one of the most talked-about sakes right now—and specially priced at Pari Pari.