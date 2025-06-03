Explore Works by David Gary Lloyd in Coral Gables

Terranova Corporation will unveil an exclusive pop-up exhibition by contemporary artist David Gary Lloyd at 255 Alhambra in Coral Gables. Launching June 13 in honor of Pride Month, the exhibition invites all to experience thought-provoking art in the heart of Downtown Coral Gables.

“Garden Shadows of the Sun” will be on view through September 15, with an opening reception on June 13. The exhibition explores the hidden, coded, and resilient expressions of queer identity against the backdrop of South Florida’s landscape. As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, Lloyd weaves themes of identity and belonging into his works, encouraging viewers to explore their relationship with the spaces they inhabit.

Through intimate portraits and symbolic natural imagery, including flamingos, peacocks, and butterflies, Lloyd draws from the beauty of Florida’s environment to mirror the quiet flourishing and coded legacy of LGBTQ+ lives. Each portrait features subtle nods to queer culture, inviting viewers to explore a rich, layered visual language.

The exhibition is free and open to the public Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To learn more about Lloyd and his work, visit www.davidgarylloyd.com or explore the exhibition in person.