Evening of Classic Rock in Aventura

Enjoy an evening of classic rock hits as She Will Rock You!, starring Stephanie Hodgdon, takes the stage during the Aventura Summer Concert Series August 10, at 8 p.m.

This dynamic tribute showcases Hodgdon’s powerful vocals in homages to iconic performers and bands including Queen, Pat Benatar, Blondie, Stevie Nicks, Led Zeppelin, and Heart with a mix of rock mainstays and modern-day favorites like “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” “Black Velvet,” “Somebody to Love,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Barracuda” and “We Will Rock You !”