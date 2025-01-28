Esplanade at Aventura Unveils Restaurant Month

Esplanade at Aventura is currently hosting its inaugural Restaurant Month, taking place through February 20 (excluding February 14-16). The culinary event will allow guests to choose from three-course, prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at participating restaurants starting at $30 per person.

Highlights from Esplanade at Aventura’s Restaurant Month include:

Jarana

Jarana Peruvian Cuisine & Pisco Bar will serve three-course lunch ($49) and dinner ($65) menus, which are available to parties of two or more. Savor dishes such as cebiche limeño, featuring catch of the day, octopus, calamari, shrimp, ají amarillo leche de tigre, choclo and sweet potato; quinoa chaufa, stir-fried organic quinoa with mushrooms and sesame oil covered with an egg omelet, Nikkei sauce, and pickled veggies; lomo saltado, beef tenderloin sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and potato and served with rice; and torta de chocolate, chocolate cake soaked in pisco punch, stuffed with lucuma mousse and covered with chocolate fudge and crumble. The dinner menu includes a bottle of red or white wine.

The Amalfi Llama

This favorite of Lionel Messi blends the allure of a live-fire steakhouse with Italian flavors. Enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu ($70), boasting dishes such as short rib empanadas with chimichurri; spaghetti with tomato and Parmigiano-Reggiano; Scottish salmon with arugula and roasted tomato; and chocolate sin cake with vanilla gelato or fire-roasted cheesecake with berry compote.