Enter the 2025 Aventura Magazine Photo Contest

Announcing Aventura Magazine‘s First-Ever Photo Contest

What makes the Magic City truly magical? We want you to show us!

Whatever it is that brings the magic for you in the palm-studded paradise we call home, we want to see it. Whether you’re a professional photographer, a hobbyist with a point-and-shoot habit, or a phone camera enthusiast, we want you to submit your best snaps-and your love of all things Miami-Dade-to us. (And if you’re lucky, your picture just might get published!)

Submissions will be narrowed down by Aventura‘s editorial team. Finalists will be judged by a panel of distinguished photography experts. Winners will be published in the October 2025 issue of Aventura Magazine.

Fast Facts:

A photographer may submit up to 5 photos total.

Photos must be taken in Miami-Dade County.

Email entries to: photocontest@aventuramagazine.com

Entries open May 1, 2025, and close on July 1, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.

Rules & Guidelines:

Who May Enter: The contest is open to photographers aged 18 years or older. Individuals affiliated with Aventura Magazine or Palm Beach Media Group, including employees and their immediate families (children, parents, siblings, and spouses) and other household members are not eligible.

What to Enter: Photographs must be taken in Miami-Dade County and submitted by the original photographer. The contestant certifies that he or she is the sole creator and copyright owner of the photograph

How to Enter: Send entries to photocontest@aventuramagazine.com. Photographers will be required to submit their name phone number, email address, and mailing address, and will complete a separate email for each photo submitted-including a description of the photo, its location, and the date it was taken. Each photographer may submit up to 5 photos total. Photographs must be taken and submitted at the highest resolution possible. If images are not sent in high-resolution format, we cannot advance them for judging.

Judging: Entries will be judged on creativity, quality, originality, and overall impact. Finalists will be notified by August 1, 2025. Failure to respond within 5 business days may result in disqualification. All decisions are final.

Conditions of Entry: By submitting a photo, you are granting Aventura Magazine and Palm Beach Media Group the right to reproduce the work in our print publications, on our website, and in materials/social media used to promote the magazine, the contest, and/or future related contests.

Questions? Contact Kristen Desmond LeFevre, Editor in Chief, at klefevre@aventuramagazine.com.