Enjoy World Ocean Day Festivities Next Week

ARTSail and Blue Scholars Initiative will partner to host the fourth annual World Ocean Celebration at the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science (RSMAS) campus on Virginia Key and on Miami Beach June 8.

This two-part event will honor World Ocean Day by strengthening the city’s ocean-awareness and empower residents through activities and discussion. The day’s activities include:

Part I

The festivities kick off on on Thirty-Fifth Street Beach on Miami Beach from 8 a.m. to noon. Guests will enjoy youth swim instruction by Breathe and Splash Swim School, a paddle out with Surfrider Miami, a 30-minute, 1-mile exhibition swim, and beach pilates with Pilates for the People; clean up the beach and learn about dune restoration; and tour life-size ocean art exhibits curated and displayed directly on the sand, including murals by Deborah Mitchell and Art Flags by Maria Useche.

Part II

Head to the Rosenstiel School from 5 to 9 p.m. for a ticketed event that welcomes the public to hear from ocean specialists from different fields. The evening begins with a cocktail reception to welcome and celebrate the ocean community, followed by the “Sheroes of the Ocean” panel, featuring panelists Dr. Lisa Beal, Dr. Karlisa Callwood, Anya Freeman, Deborah Mitchell, and Cyan Simmons.

Guests will also enjoy a 90-minute film premiere held in partnership with the International Ocean Film Festival to showcase cinema relating directly to South Florida themes.

For more information and to register, visit bluescholars.org/events.