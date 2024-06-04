Enjoy Sunset Summer Jams at Fairchild

The series will kick off with a performance by Bryant Del Toro, a Miami-based singer-songwriter known for his genre-blending music that reflects his heritage. A self-taught guitarist from his teenage years in North Carolina, Del Toro returned to Miami to establish himself in the local music scene. He has been a dedicated volunteer with Musicians on Call, serenading patients in hospitals. After overcoming a vocal cord injury, he found solace and inspiration in creating introspective albums. His sophomore album, Higher Expectations, showcases his personal and artistic growth, reflecting deeply on life’s experiences.

Tickets are $24.95-$74.95. For more information, visit fairchildgarden.org.