Enjoy Sunset Summer Jams at Fairchild

The series will kick off with a performance by Bryant Del Toro June 13

By
-
Guests enjoying Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's Sunset Summer Jams Series
Guests enjoying Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden’s Sunset Summer Jams Series.

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden’s Sunset Summer Jams Series will return June 13. Attendees will enjoy enchanting evenings where music and nature merge. From 5:30 to 9 p.m., guests will be treated to vibrant musical performances amid the stunning backdrop of Fairchild’s lush landscapes.

Guests enjoying Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's Sunset Summer Jams Series
Guests enjoying the VIP treatment at Sunset Summer Jams Series.

The series will kick off with a performance by Bryant Del Toro, a Miami-based singer-songwriter known for his genre-blending music that reflects his heritage. A self-taught guitarist from his teenage years in North Carolina, Del Toro returned to Miami to establish himself in the local music scene. He has been a dedicated volunteer with Musicians on Call, serenading patients in hospitals. After overcoming a vocal cord injury, he found solace and inspiration in creating introspective albums. His sophomore album, Higher Expectations, showcases his personal and artistic growth, reflecting deeply on life’s experiences.

Tickets are $24.95-$74.95. For more information, visit fairchildgarden.org.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR