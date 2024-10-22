Enjoy Spooky Symphony This Friday

The Alhambra Orchestra and Greater Miami Youth Symphony will present Spooky Symphony, a 45-minute performance of music geared toward young listeners, at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay October 25.

Kicking off at 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., the free performances will feature themes from the Spider-Man, 007, Mission Impossible, Harry Potter, and Game of Thrones, plus two eerie classical pieces. Videos will be projected behind the orchestra as they play. Musicians and audiences are invited to come in costume.

In addition to the Spooky Symphony show, the Moss Center will transform into a Halloween scene complete with a haunted house, treats, and photo opportunities.

Admission is free, on a first-come, first-served basis. Free tickets to the Halloween event, including the concerts, are available at www.mosscenter.org. For additional information, call (786) 573-5300.