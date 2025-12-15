Enjoy Pinkmas at the Museum of Ice Cream

Now through January 19, guests can immerse themselves in a forest of pink at the Museum of Ice Cream in Miami

Immerse yourself in Pinkmas. Photo courtesy of Museum of Ice Cream
Pinkmas is officially underway at Museum of Ice Cream in Miami! Now through January 19, guests can immerse themselves in a breathtaking forest of pink, complete with a larger-than-life snow globe, Tree Wishes (an interactive, collaborative art project that lets guests select and share their holiday wishes), and limited-edition seasonal ice creams and festive holiday cocktails.

A fun, family-friendly event, Pinkmas offers an endless amount of opportunities to capture that perfect holiday card moment.

