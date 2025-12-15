Enjoy Pinkmas at the Museum of Ice Cream

Pinkmas is officially underway at Museum of Ice Cream in Miami! Now through January 19, guests can immerse themselves in a breathtaking forest of pink, complete with a larger-than-life snow globe, Tree Wishes (an interactive, collaborative art project that lets guests select and share their holiday wishes), and limited-edition seasonal ice creams and festive holiday cocktails.

A fun, family-friendly event, Pinkmas offers an endless amount of opportunities to capture that perfect holiday card moment.