Enjoy Miami Children’s Museum This November

Miami Children’s Museum is delivering a festive fall lineup this November, filled with signature events including the Autumn Mess Fest, Campsgiving, and more.
Autumn Mess Fest
Miami Children’s Museum invites families to make a joyful mess while celebrating creativity and gratitude November 22-23. Splash color onto the Gratitude Splatter Wall, dive into finger painting fun, and decorate mini pumpkins to take home.
For those who enjoy sensory play, the Pumpkin Guts Station offers a hands-on exploration where curious little ones can squish, scoop, and discover the textures hidden inside a pumpkin.
Campsgiving
From November 24-26, campers will celebrate friendship, gratitude, and giving back as they cook up kindness with food-inspired art projects, participate in collaborative games, and reflect on what makes them thankful during this three-day feast of fun and friendship.
Winter Wonder Lab
Step into Professor Flurry’s Lab, where a winter scientist is hard at work creating “snow-tastic” experiments November 29-30.
Weekly Wonders
Each week, Miami Children’s Museum offers a rotating lineup of interactive programs designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and play.
- Mini Mondays: Kick off the week with a morning of art, music, cooking, and live performances tailored for toddlers.
- Storytime: On Tuesdays and Thursdays, storytime comes alive with music, puppetry, and play that bring favorite books to life.
- Baby STEAM: On Wednesdays, little ones explore exhibits and create art projects that introduce science, technology, engineering, art, and math concepts through play.
- Fit Fridays: Filled with high-energy activities like dance, movement games, and sensory play, children will stay active while building coordination and confidence.
