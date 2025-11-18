Enjoy Miami Children’s Museum This November

Miami Children’s Museum is delivering a festive fall lineup this November, filled with signature events including the Autumn Mess Fest, Campsgiving, and more.

Autumn Mess Fest

Miami Children’s Museum invites families to make a joyful mess while celebrating creativity and gratitude November 22-23. Splash color onto the Gratitude Splatter Wall, dive into finger painting fun, and decorate mini pumpkins to take home.

For those who enjoy sensory play, the Pumpkin Guts Station offers a hands-on exploration where curious little ones can squish, scoop, and discover the textures hidden inside a pumpkin.

Campsgiving

From November 24-26, campers will celebrate friendship, gratitude, and giving back as they cook up kindness with food-inspired art projects, participate in collaborative games, and reflect on what makes them thankful during this three-day feast of fun and friendship.

Winter Wonder Lab

Step into Professor Flurry’s Lab, where a winter scientist is hard at work creating “snow-tastic” experiments November 29-30.

Weekly Wonders

Each week, Miami Children’s Museum offers a rotating lineup of interactive programs designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and play.