Enjoy Chamber Music Events at The Betsy Hotel

The Betsy Hotel in Miami Beach’s Art Deco Historic District will set the scene for a series of live classical music events in partnership with the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival (MMF) this month. All events are free and open to the public.

The Betsy will host the return of its popular Opera on the Terrace series, a chamber music concert featuring MMF student musicians, several Sunday sunset concerts in Lummus Park, and musical master classes led by guest presenters.

Now in its eleventh year, the partnership between The Betsy and MMF continues to create opportunities for the next generation of musicians while making classical music more accessible to the community.

The public is invited to enjoy various performances, including:

Opera on The Terrace

On July 11, 16, and 17, Miami Music Festival soloists perform opera, Broadway, and other favorite tunes. In the event of rain, opera pop-ups will take place in The Betsy Piano Bar. The half-hour performances kick off at 8:30 p.m.

Ocean Drive Promenade Sunday Sunset Concerts

Head to Lummus Park at sunset for Arias at Sunset (The Ghosts of Versailles cast) on July 13, and the Youth Program Spectacular July 20. In the event of rain, concerts are inside The Betsy Hotel.

Music Masterclasses

Experts will lead masterclasses in The Gallery, offering insights into music technique, interpretation, and the realities of professional musical careers. Classes take place from 7 to 9 p.m., and are free and open to anyone interested in pursuing a career in classical music. A class schedule can be found below: