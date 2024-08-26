Enjoy an Adventure to the Galápagos Islands

Venture to the Galápagos Islands with Zoo Miami Foundation’s “Into the Wild” travel program and Ron Magill, Goodwill Ambassador and communications director for Zoo Miami. The exclusive trip, taking place December 12-20, invites travelers to explore one of the world’s most extraordinary natural wonders, guided by Magill’s expertise and passion for wildlife.

Guests will explore The Galápagos’ diverse ecosystems and meet the species that call the islands home, from giant tortoises to blue-footed boobies, with one of the leading figures of wildlife conservation.

Participants will embark on a nine-day/eight-night adventure, including a six-night stay aboard the luxurious Isabella II. The experience is $8,200 per person, which includes a dinner on December 12 at the renowned Casa Gangotena in Quito, as well as access to airport lounges.

For travelers seeking to further enrich the adventure, add an extension from December 9-12 for an additional cost. This four-day/three-night extension trip offers exploration of Quito, Ecuador, and the nearby Mashpi Biodiversity Reserve. The journey begins in Quito, where guests can immerse themselves in the culture and colonial architecture of Ecuador’s capital. Then, guests will venture into the cloud forests of the Mashpi Reserve on guided nature walks, birdwatching, and biodiversity expeditions.

A 20 percent non-refundable deposit is due on August 30 to secure reservations. Final payments for the remaining balance for December 12-20 portion is due September 30. The December 9-12 extension to Mashpi is due September 25.

For more information about the trip, including itineraries, visit zoomiami.org/into-the-wild-travel-program.