Enjoy a World Cup Viewing Brunch at Casa Neos

Casa Neos will transform into the city’s ultimate World Cup destination, pairing a viewing brunch with its signature Sunset Rituals series July 19. The experience will be enhanced by a live set from DJ Kaz James as the sun sets.

The World Cup viewing kicks off at 3 p.m., and guests can order brunch à la carte. Highlights from the brunch menu include french toast, smoked salmon eggs benedict, and a 7-ounce grilled hanger steak, all served against the backdrop of the Miami River as the match unfolds.

The celebration continues with Kaz James taking the decks at 6 p.m. The Australian DJ and producer brings his signature house sound to Sunset Rituals, Casa Neos’s ongoing series pairing golden-hour views with world-class DJ talent.

Reservations are structured around table packages, each carrying a minimum spend rather than a fixed cover. Full pricing and table availability are available by visiting beachclub.casa-neos.com.

Guests are asked to observe an elegant chic dress code: dressed-up shorts, tennis shoes, and polo shirts are permitted during brunch hours.