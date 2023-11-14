Editor-Approved Thanksgiving Tablescape Essentials

Glow Getter

Bobbin taper holder in brass ($16-$248), Serena & Lily

Turn your tablescape into a dreamscape worthy of the occasion with flickering candles held by eye-catching taper candle holders like these by Serena & Lily. They’re sure to bring a new dimension to your festive setting and cast warm glows on the faces of those you love. —Abigail Duffy, web editor

Ring Tone

Bougainvillea napkin rings ($112 for set of four), Kim Seybert

Kim Seybert’s metallic interpretation of a South Florida standard takes root in these nature-inspired napkin rings, which exude holiday vibes while showcasing the season in style. —Allison Wolfe Reckson, contributing editor

Gourd Graces

Personalized pumpkin place cards ($8.75 each for small, $10 each for large), Folmar Street

Greet guests with these personalized table tokens, each hand-lettered in your choice of black or gold ink. —Kristen Desmond LeFevre, editor in chief

Au Naturel

Raffia place mats ($228 for set of four), Tory Burch

Rustic in texture and material, these round raffia place mats will add a natural element to any elegantly decorated holiday table. —Gaylene Salomons, contributing editor

Leaf it to Me

Autumn Leaf centerpiece ($1,350), Michael Aram

When setting my Thanksgiving table, I always incorporate references to nature with a modern twist. Michael Aram’s Autumn Leaf sculptural brass centerpiece (and the entire collection, really) alludes to a decaying leaf’s veining and crumple and looks on-point filled or empty. —Daphne Nikolopoulos, editorial director

Cheers to That

Italian retro goblets in amber ($68 for set of two), IVV

I find amber to be the ultimate autumn color, reminiscent of the magical embers that flash from firepits. With their textured design, these retro goblets are the perfect vessel for wine, water, a spiked cider cocktail, and more. —Mary Murray, executive editor

A Cut Above

Two-piece pistol carving set ($500), Scully & Scully

Well-suited to traditional Turkey Day decor yet sophisticated enough to fit more contemporary Thanksgiving tablescapes, this carving set with pistol-style handles is handmade in England. —Jane E. Enos, contributing editor