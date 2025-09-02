Eataly Debuts in the Aventura Mall

With 14 North American locations (and more than 50 worldwide), Eataly has earned a reputation for turning the pleasures of Italian food into a full-blown experience. Now the brand has made its long-awaited Florida debut at the Aventura Mall, transforming a two-story space (formerly Forever 21) into a culinary hub that blends market, restaurant, classroom, and counter-service culture. It’s only about half the size of the 58,000-square-foot Flatiron flagship location in New York City, but the Aventura outpost still packs a punch with two sit-down restaurants, a cooking school, and more than enough counters and retail to make your head spin (in the best way). Here’s how to navigate it all like a pro.

La Scuola di Eataly

Tucked just off the ground-floor entrance and adjacent to the art-lined escalators leading upstairs, Eataly’s cooking school is your first stop and the only part of the store at street level. In the spirit of Eataly’s “Eat. Shop. Learn.” ethos, this space hosts a rotating schedule of one-hour classes, from wine tastings to ravioli-making to creating the perfect tiramisu. A full-time chef oversees the program, and classes are offered at approachable prices, making them accessible for both beginners and seasoned cooks.

Mercato di Eataly

The retail area showcases the best of Italy, from pantry staples like dry pasta, coffee, and sweets to a wide range of fresh market goods including seasonal produce, meat, cheese, and made-in-house pastas. Roughly 80 percent of the imported jars and shelf-stable items hail straight from Italy, with recognizable names like Antonella and Giusti lining the shelves. The in-house line is equally impressive and often trumps big names. (For example, don’t expect to find Nutella here; Eataly has its own droolworthy, private-label hazelnut spread.)

Product knowledge runs deep. Ask any team member about a vinegar, olive oil, or jarred tomato product, and you’re likely to get a passionate, expert-level response. Frequent shoppers can take advantage of the Eataly Ambassador program, which offers perks and discounts.

Look to the fridge sections for to-go lasagna, soups, sauces, tiramisu, specialty items like caviar and panettone, and a generous selection of salumi and formaggi. Also in the mix are fresh floral arrangements curated by local florists.

Eataly Vino

The wine market at Eataly Aventura isn’t just well-stocked, it’s intentional. All 20 regions of Italy are represented—with five to seven bottles from each—and there’s also a Riserva room filled with rare Barolos, Barbarescos, and collector-level gems. Many of the bottles here aren’t available anywhere else in Florida or even online.

According to Mauro Maugliani, the in-house sommelier and wine store manager, Eataly often secures entire productions from boutique Italian vineyards, making these labels truly exclusive. Guests can purchase a bottle and enjoy it on-site in the adjacent seating area for a modest corkage fee ($15), or bring their selection into one of the in-house restaurants. Private tastings in the Riserva room can be arranged with advance notice.

Counters + Caffè

If you’re stopping in for a quick bite or a coffee fix, the upstairs counter scene delivers. There’s Lavazza Caffè for espresso drinks, La Pasticceria for cakes and croissants, Il Gelato for housemade gelato and sorbetto, and Pizza alla Pala for Roman-style pizza served by the square slice. The Panini counter features focaccia sandwiches and stuffed creations, while the salumi and formaggi counter tempts with a wide selection of Italian meats and cheeses, the most popular of which is the Moliterno al Tartufo Nero, a rich, truffle-infused sheep’s milk cheese. Nearby, the mozzarella bar offers freshly pulled cheese made throughout the day. A dry-aged meat counter rounds out the experience for those craving something savory and substantial.

The Restaurants

Upstairs, you’ll also find two sit-down restaurants. At nearly 300 seats strong, La Pizza & La Pasta serves up two of Italy’s most beloved dishes with a menu that spans the peninsula, spotlighting regional recipes and premium ingredients. Expect Neapolitan-style pizzas, house-made pastas, and a steady buzz of energy from open to close.

A few steps away, Il Pastaio di Eataly (meaning “pasta maker”) brings the art of fresh pasta to life. This live-production counter features daily demonstrations by master pastai, shaping everything from orecchiette to pappardelle. With 90 seats and front-row views of the pasta magic, it’s part restaurant, part culinary theater.