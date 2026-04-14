Earth Day Events Arrive at Miami Beach Botanical Garden

The Miami Beach Botanical Garden is setting the scene for experiences centered on wellness, music, and community this month. Here are three to enjoy:

Earth Day Sound Bash

Celebrate Earth Day on April 22 during an immersive, after-dark experience, featuring the South Beach Sound Healing Orchestra and dNASAb, alongside projection mapping, breathwork, percussion, and movement.

With more than 25 sound practitioners guiding a synchronized journey, the evening culminates in a Handpan Ensemble performance, complemented by herbal elixirs from Orion Herbs. Tickets are $45–$55.

Nature. In Community

On April 26, join a neuroscience-driven art experience with Karina Del Punta, who will guide participants through the ways nature, attention, and human connection reshape the brain in real time. The event will feature interactive stations that engage sound, scent, language, and movement. Each experience blends science, art, and collective behavior into a living experiment in slowing down, reconnecting, and co-creating. The event is free to attend.

Recycled Orchestra of Cateura

Also on April 26, Favio Chávez will lead the globally recognized orchestra through a program played on instruments created from reclaimed materials. Kids and families will also enjoy a “Build Your Own Instrument” workshop. Centered on sustainability, creativity, and access to music education, the program is presented in association with Emily Estefan as part of the garden’s expanding cultural programming. The event is free to attend.

For more information, visit mbgarden.org.