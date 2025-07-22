Earls Kitchen + Bar Debuts in Downtown Miami

Though much of the recent Canadian chatter in South Florida centers on residents heading home, downtown Miami just welcomed a notable northern import. Enter Earls Kitchen + Bar, a family-run, household name across Canada known for its elevated, globally inspired comfort food and design-forward spaces. Following a splashy debut on Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard, the brand has expanded to Miami Worldcenter, the $6 billion, 27-acre, mixed-use development that’s reshaping the city’s urban core with high-rise residences, luxury hotels, and a wave of new dining concepts.

The all-day menu leans modern American with wide-ranging appeal: fire-torched sushi, charred corn and avocado dip, USDA Prime steaks, and towering seafood platters. But there’s also room for creativity—think: shrimp and scallop spaghettini in a garlicky basil almond pesto sauce, Wagyu beef oshi press with truffle soy glaze, and a tomahawk pork chop lacquered in maple glaze, finished on the grill, and served with dry-cured bacon jam.

Design and drinks are equally dialed-in. The sleek, eco-modern interiors—defined by curved teal seating, warm wood accents, layered lighting, and lush greenery—radiate from a central island bar topped in stone and framed in sculptural oak. With 8,400 square feet inside and a 2,000-square-foot patio that seats 110, the space suits everything from intimate dinners to large group outings. An extensive wine list, excellent cocktails (try the Guava Margarita or Hugo Lemon Drop Martini), and a generous happy hour—afternoon and late-night—make Earls just as enticing for a spontaneous drink as a full-on meal.