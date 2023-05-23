E11even’s New Rooftop Restaurant Beckons

E11even, Miami’s epicenter of late-night hedonism (and the world’s highest-grossing club per square foot), is now home to Giselle, a new rooftop restaurant. The French-tinged steak and seafood concept complements the naughty nightclub below, while retaining an elevated identity all its own.

With its open-air ambience, Giselle offers a menu and a vibe inspired by an elusive idol who leads diners on a journey of romance, seduction, and excess in Miami. Naturally, the menu skews heavily toward Champagne, caviar, and truffles—Giselle’s favorites—but there’s plenty of cheekiness and ingenuity sprinkled in among the array of luxury goods.

Start, for example, with the Head Over Heels shared-format cocktail, an intoxicating mix of E11even Vodka, sparkling rosé, raspberry, lemongrass, and citrus served in a glass stiletto. Next, ooh and aah over the bluefin tuna truffle cones (topped with 24-karat gold flakes). For mains, try the crispy whole snapper (completely deconstructed, deboned, and reassembled for presentation) or the Japanese A5 (snow-aged A5 Wagyu beef over sushi rice, topped with shiso leaves, and dressed in truffle ponzu). Finish with a decadent dessert (hello, flambéed Roquefort tart) and a digestif at Giselle’s 14-seat bar. Then call it a night—or make your way downstairs, where the after-dark fun is just beginning.