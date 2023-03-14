Dublin Down at JohnMartin’s

Following a three-decade run that ended thanks to COVID, Irish pub JohnMartin’s has been resurrected and reimagined head-to-toe courtesy of Breakwater Hospitality Group and award-winning hospitality design firm Bigtime Design. Reincarnated in its original location along Coral Gables’ Miracle Mile, the two-story, 7,000-square-foot pub and event space balances a nostalgia of Irish tradition and JohnMartin’s late-’80s roots with a vibrant, contemporary, cool aesthetic that screams pub chic.

Fancy interiors notwithstanding, today’s menu remains a delightful array of comfort-style pub grub perfected. Feast on the 24-hour brined signature wings (with a choice of five sauces), brisket flatbread, slow-cooked baby back ribs, or a juicy 8-ounce burger on a brioche bun. Alternatively, go for Irish classics like the Guinness beer–battered fish and chips, decadent Shepherd’s Pie, or loaded Irish potato (with all the fixings, including Guinness beer cheese sauce). On St. Patrick’s Day or any day, the reboot of JohnMartin’s feels timeless and thoughtful, marking a riveting new chapter in the history of an Irish-Miami icon.