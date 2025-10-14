Double Knot Celebrates Tradition and Reinvention

When chef Michael Schulson opened Double Knot in Philadelphia in 2016, the city’s dining scene took notice. The modern izakaya earned “Best New Restaurant” honors from Philadelphia Magazine, plus a nod from Zagat as one of the year’s “15 Biggest Restaurant Openings.” Nearly a decade later, Schulson has brought his high-energy, nontraditional sushi concept south, debuting a Miami iteration in Wynwood.

Tucked just off Wynwood Walls (as in overlooking them from a hidden indoor perch), Double Knot Miami mirrors the original’s culinary ambition in a setting that feels at home among the neighborhood’s provocative art and color-drenched streets. Designed by Rohe Creative, the space juxtaposes Wynwood’s industrial edge with Miami’s Deco glamour, anchored by a glowing mosaic-lit vaulted ceiling, oversize brass sconces, bold floral prints, and concrete pillars warmed by sleek metals and rich woods.

The menu veers playfully between tradition and reinvention. The Cheesesteak Bao—stuffed with provolone and cherry pepper relish—pays homage to the restaurant’s Philly roots. Crispy Japanese fried chicken, black cod fried rice, and Kobe beef skewers channel Japanese flavors for the American palate. Sushi and sashimi offerings meet the precision expected from one of America’s top sushi masters, with premium cuts and delicate preparations that elevate every bite. Bluefin tuna loin melts on contact, while bigeye tuna rolls and toro nigiri stand out among the raw selections.

The bar program keeps pace with equally thoughtful cocktails. The namesake Double Knot layers bourbon, rye, vermouth, smoked cinnamon, and clove for a complex sipper; the Splice Knot blends shishito vodka, ginger honey, and lime; while the Alpine Knot pairs vodka, yuzu, honey, and shiso for a crisp, aromatic finish.

Philly may have birthed Double Knot, but Wynwood is already claiming it as its own. Turns out, Miami swagger suits it perfectly.