Dolce & Gabbana Exhibit Debuts in Miami

Visitors to the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami can immerse themselves in “From the Heart to the Hands: Dolce & Gabbana”

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Visitors to the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami will be immersed in the world of Dolce & Gabbana. Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana_Greg Kessler
Visitors to the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami will be immersed in the world of Dolce & Gabbana. Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana/Greg Kessler

Maximalism comes to Miami. “From the Heart to the Hands: Dolce & Gabbana” turns the Design District into a rococo Italian fantasy. On view at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami through June 14, the lavish fashion exhibition marks the first U.S. presentation dedicated entirely to the universe of Dolce & Gabbana.

In the Heart of Ancient Rome. Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana_Greg Kessler
In the Heart of Ancient Rome. Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana/Greg Kessler

Curated by Florence Müller, the show assembles more than 300 archival and contemporary creations into a multisensory narrative of Italian romance, Catholic pageantry, and gilded glamour. As guests walk through, each gallery unfolds like a film set: widow’s-black lace veils, corsetry stitched in gold, and gowns dripping in pearls and crystals glow beneath cathedral light, elevating fashion to near-religious devotion. Imperial silhouettes and sculptural drapery merge antiquity with red-carpet drama, while immersive digital installations translate the designers’ handiwork into motion and light.

Eternal Beauty. Visitors to the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami will be immersed in the world of Dolce & Gabbana. Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana_Greg Kessler
Eternal Beauty. Visitors to the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami will be immersed in the world of Dolce & Gabbana. Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana/Greg Kessler

In a city fluent in glitz, the exhibition feels tailor-made for Miami, a must-see for Dolce devotees, design purists, and style influencers, where craftsmanship meets spectacle. The result is theatrical, opulent, and unapologetically la dolce vita.

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