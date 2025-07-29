Dog Days of Summer with Abandoned Pet Rescue

Summer in Miami means sunshine and pool days—and possibly the perfect time to add a four-legged friend to the family.

Among the dozens of shelters doing good deeds throughout South Florida, Abandoned Pet Rescue (APR) has adoptable pets aplenty that are ready to trade kennel life for belly rubs, morning walks, and a soft spot on your sofa. A no-kill shelter founded in 1996, APR is one of the largest in South Florida, caring for more than 200 animals.

For some, there’s an unspoken stigma to shelter animals. But the truth is that many are surrendered due to life changes, not because of bad behavior or poor health. “We receive 30 calls, emails, or walk-ins a day from people looking to surrender or report found pets,” says shelter manager Kara Starzyk. “These are loving, healthy animals, many of whom were once family pets.”

Take Peter Pan, for example. He’s a 50-pound, 6-year-old Chesapeake Bay retriever/terrier mix who has been housed at APR since 2022. He’s house-trained and full of personality—exactly the kind of underdog worth rooting for.

APR’s team works closely with potential adopters to make thoughtful matches based on energy level, lifestyle, and long-term compatibility. “We really focus on matchmaking to ensure it’s the right fit for everyone,” Starzyk says.

Summer Pet Safety

Follow these tips from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to keep your pooch cool during Miami’s seriously sultry summers.

• Reschedule daytime walks. Aim for cooler early morning or late evening strolls.

• Never leave your dog in a parked car. Even a few minutes can be deadly.

• Keep the water flowing. Offer clean, fresh water frequently.

• Know the signs of heatstroke. Excessive or prolonged panting, drooling, and weakness can mean it’s time to call the vet.