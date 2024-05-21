Dinosaurs Roam at Miami Children’s Museum

Miami Children’s Museum will unveil their latest exhibit, “Roar & Explore with Dinosaurs,” on June 8. The spectacular 2,500-square-foot exhibit invites children to journey back to the age of dinosaurs in an exciting educational environment.

Featuring seven animatronic dinosaurs, each showcased in its own unique setting with lifelike movements and sounds, this exhibit promises a thrilling prehistoric adventure. From the Diplodocus to the Tyrannosaurus Rex, each dinosaur is placed within realistic scenery and landscaping, creating an immersive environment. A Velociraptor with a nest of hatching eggs rounds out the experience.

Additional exhibit highlights include an erupting volcano, 3D dinosaur skeleton puzzles, and a fossil dig pit where young explorers can unearth prehistoric treasures. These hands-on activities are designed to captivate children’s imaginations, while being educated about the creatures that once roamed the Earth.

“Roar & Explore with Dinosaurs” will continue through the fall. Access to the exhibit is included in museum admission.

For more information about the “Roar & Explore with Dinosaurs” exhibit, visit miamichildrensmuseum.org.