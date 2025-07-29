Dine with Chef Nicole Ponseca at Fairchild

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will present Flavors of Fairchild: A Supper Club Experience, featuring acclaimed chef Nicole Ponseca, on July 31, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The evening will celebrate the vibrant flavors of Filipino cuisine through a tropical lens.

Ponseca, a trailblazing restaurateur and author who redefined the presence of Filipino cuisine in America, will curate a fruit-forward menu that captures the brightness, complexity, and soul of Filipino culinary traditions.

From her beginnings in advertising to founding the acclaimed New York City restaurants Maharlika and Jeepney, Ponseca has built a culinary legacy grounded in cultural pride, innovation, and heritage. Her James Beard-nominated, best-selling cookbook, I Am a Filipino, has established her as a leading voice in contemporary Filipino cuisine.

As guests arrive, they will sip the Pancho Villa-Collins, made with Santa Teresa 1796 Rum, Bombay Gin, apricot liqueur, cherry Heering, pineapple juice, lime juice, and soda water. During the main course, enjoy a Calamansi Margarita with blanco tequila, calamansi juice, agave syrup, Cointreau, and lime juice.

Ponseca’s menu will feature kinilaw (Filipino ceviche) with avocado and star apple; lumpia (spring rolls) with pork and shrimp, and a tamarind and guava dipping sauce; coconut-creamed green jackfruit and taro leaves with fermented shrimp paste; banana ketchup pork ribs with garlic rice; and mango and mamey granita.

Tickets are $150 for members and $175 for non-members. For more information, visit fairchildgarden.org or call 305-667-1651.