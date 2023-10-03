Dine on Omakase at Sushi by Scratch

We’re letting you in on a secret: The hottest omakase experience in town is only accessible via a covert door marked with a red light and a small blink-and-you’ll-miss-it sign on the side of Coconut Grove’s historic Stirrup House. (Entering through the main entrance is so 2022.) Located behind the Michelin-starred Ariete, Sushi by Scratch is the newest outpost from California-based Scratch Restaurants Group, lead by chef/restaurateurs Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee. On the heels of retaining Michelin stars at two of their restaurants in California, the team opened Sushi by Scratch in Miami earlier this year.

The 10-seat, counter-only omakase den is staffed by a team of three chefs and a bartender. Three nightly seatings (5 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.) each offer a two-hour-long celebration of nigiri. Every bite is handmade and served as-is—no extras are allowed, including sides of soy sauce, pickled ginger, or wasabi. You’ll eat it the way they make it and trust us, you’ll like it. The flavor profiles are surprising and delightful; a favorite is the hamachi painted with a sweet corn pudding and topped with a sprinkle of sourdough bread crumbs.

Want to take your experience up a notch? Choose the caviar and truffle upgrade, and chefs will top selected pieces with the good stuff. Or opt for one of two beverage pairing options: three sakes, two cocktails, and one beer for $85, or six pours of sake for $110. No matter which you pick, this culinary experience is the kind of secret that’s meant to be shared.