Delicious DMs with Dana Rozansky

Dana Rozansky is a Miami native and the creative force behind Miami Food Porn. But, she warns, she’s not a trained food critic. Instead, she describes herself as a “ravenous chick who likes to dish about food.” Rozansky has more than 500,000 fol- lowers and counting across her blog and social media platforms (plus accolades from the likes of CNN and the Food Network), so Miamians are messaging her on the daily, clamoring for her tips, tricks, and tried-that’s on all things Magic City food. From recs to rundowns, come slide into Rozansky’s DMs with us. Warning: This content is not X-rated, but it may induce a severe case of hunger.
What’s the best local coffee spot to hunker down and get some work done?
I might as well be paying rent at Crema Gourmet. With great coffee, friendly staff, and ample tables inside and out, Crema makes the perfect satellite office (offering eight locations around town). This is my go-to place for a morning coffee or smoothie, but it also doubles as my favorite meeting spot. Plus, they have breakfast and lunch options to keep you fueled up for a long day of work.
Can you share a boozy brunch spot that won’t break the bank?
DC Pie Co. in Brickell offers a bottomless brunch every Saturday called Slices & Spritzes. You can enjoy bottomless pizza (yeah, you heard me) and wash it down with unlimited spritzes for $45 (say what?). Whether you’re looking to employ a “hair of the dog” strategy after Friday night on the town, or simply want to kick-start your Saturday shenanigans, it’s a total move.
What’s the best brunch-with-a-view to kick off my crews’ Sunday Funday?
La Mar at the Mandarin Oriental always graces my best boozy brunch list year after year. Why? They consistently serve up an insane spread featuring sushi, ceviche, and other Peruvian delights. Plus, it provides the perfect backdrop to kick back and enjoy the view from the comforts of Brickell Key.
Do you have the scoop on the best local grab-and-go coffee spot?
True Baristas serves its brews and confections out of the cutest coffee truck you’ve ever seen. The first time I stumbled upon it, I had a Starbucks cup in-hand and immediately felt
a burning shame for supporting the big guy when this charming little truck within walking distance was just waiting for my business! True Baristas offers specialty drinks, light bites, and feel-good tunes to send you on your way with a pep in your step.
What’s the best drag brunch in town?
R House in Wynwood has withstood the test of time because their drag brunch is one for the books. This indoor/outdoor experience will have your head in the clouds and your jaw on the floor. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, R House comes in hot and says, “Hold my drink.” Come for the bottomless booze, stay for the drag performances of a lifetime.
Give me dim sum recs, but make it #fancy. Whatcha got?
Take your dim sum game up a notch at Novikov. I’m talking chicken and black truffle, duck and foie gras, king crab and caviar, plus saffron and sweet corn options, for starters. Want it all? Stop by for Sunday brunch and enjoy unlimited dim sum for $99.
Sushi snob here, but not looking to spend a fortune. Are there any options in Miami that aren’t obscenely priced?
Omakai Sushi in Wynwood (with additional locations in Aventura and Coconut Grove) is the best quality sushi for the price. They offer a few levels of omakase at different price points; I usually opt for the $38 Oma. You can always supplement with some additional handrolls (blue crab all day) if you’re still hungry. Hot tip: Their Homekase boxes offer some of the best sushi in town if you want to enjoy your omakase from the comfort of your couch.
Thoughts on the best happy hour for bites and drinks around Wynwood?
Uchi’s happy hour always gets my vote. Offered daily from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Uchi has crazy specials like half-off sparkling wine and Champagne, nigiri as low as $4, and cocktails for just $9. Don’t worry, they don’t skimp on the offerings just because it’s hap- py hour; you can still indulge in oysters, tuna, Wagyu, and more. You’ll almost wonder, “What’s the catch?” (See what I did there?)
I’ve got a big birthday dinner coming up, and I’m obsessed with omakase. Sky’s the limit—I want to go all out. Where should we go?
If you want a high-end, traditional experience, I recommend The Den at Azabu. This Michelin-starred concept offers the best-of-the-best fish, prepared in a private room tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the main restaurant. Look on in awe as chefs slice, prepare, and torch each plate before your eyes. Wash it all down with the Kuro cocktail, The Den’s take on an old fashioned.
I’m looking for a fun, over-the-top dinner experience to host a serious foodie colleague. I’m talking all the bells and whistles—quality, ambience, and Instagrammable decor, but without sacrificing taste. Thoughts?
Nossa Omakase is one of the most memorable meals I’ve had in this town. Forget about your traditional notion of omakase; this meal will turn that on its head. You’ll try foods you’ve likely never heard of, and the presentation will blow your mind more with each course. Come hungry because this meal even tested my limits (and that’s saying a lot because your girl can eat).
I’d love a recommendation for a neighborhood joint to have a casual but yummy dinner with the fam.
My family’s go-to for dinner—where we can come as we are, feel right at home, and know we can always count on a delicious, consistent meal—is Whisk. Every Friday is burger night, so you can enjoy bangin’ burger specials, along with other fan favorites including their bacon-wrapped dates, fried green tomatoes, and crispy brussels sprouts.
Any lunch meeting spots where I don’t have to sacrifice my waistline or my wallet?
Ojo de Agua in Brickell is the perfect spot for a quick working lunch where you can still have a healthy meal that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. The place is charming and affordable, with an expansive menu full of freshly squeezed juices, salads, tacos, and more. Snag a table outside to soak up the palpable Brickell energy. Or sit inside if you want a little more peace and quiet to talk shop. The menu is chock-full of colorful, flavor-packed options sure to satisfy any palate or budget.
Help! I have some friends in for the weekend and we’re looking for a fun dinner spot that gives off classic Miami vibes. Any recs?
It doesn’t get more Miami-esque than dining, drinking, and dancing at Café la Trova on Calle Ocho. Think: authentic Cuban cuisine with a modern twist (hellooo Cuban sandwich empanadas). Be sure to check out the ’80s-themed 305 bar in the back, where daiquiris and mojitos are in full effect.
Where can I find good Spanish food in Miami? Craving some nice, authentic rice and gambas.
Leku in Allapattah (at the Rubell Museum) is one of my all-time faves. It’s an upscale Basque restaurant that serves up a variety of elevated Spanish classics. Start with one of their creative renditions of a gin and tonic at the picture-perfect bar, and then lean into their delicious food—from croquetas de jamon that will melt in your mouth, a tomato cracker that tastes entirely more exciting than it sounds, and beet tartare that is almost too pretty to eat. Their gambas al ajillo and wild mushroom rice are also must-tries. For dessert, order the Basque cheesecake, which just might be the best thing you’ll ever put in your mouth.
Looking for bachelorette dinner recs—hit me up!
If you’re looking to celebrate, there’s nothing quite like Kiki on the River for a fun girls’ (or guys’) dinner before hitting the town. As the name suggests, the restaurant is on the river, so you can count on views for days, and the people watching is truly unparalleled. The food also doesn’t disappoint, with shareable Greek plates you’ll promptly burn off whilst dancing on tables.
Where can you get the freshest stone crabs in town?
If you’ve never eaten at Joe’s Stone Crab, are you even a Miamian? You can get great stone crabs elsewhere, of course, but there’s nothing like a visit to Joe’s. The scene is unmatched, and the food is equally impressive. The stone crabs are worth the price tag, but don’t sleep on some of the other standout dishes, including ginger salmon, fried chicken, creamed spinach, and hash browns. Oh, and be sure to order key lime pie for dessert. (But you already knew that, didn’t you?)
I’m planning a boat day and looking for some easy food to bring on board. I’m over Publix subs. Any good swap outs?
I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I can confidently say that Chicken Kitchen offers the best boat-day sustenance in the 305. Order the supersized versions of their iconic Chop-Chops—family bowls feed five people and party bowls feed 10.
Any tips on a lunch spot that serves healthy food that doesn’t taste like a punishment?
Carrot Express slays the health food game with an expansive menu full of options that you actually crave and will keep you coming back for more. I tend to be a creature of habit when it comes to ordering food, but even I play the field at Carrot Express. Mexican salad with turkey burger, salmon Buddha bowl, huevos rancheros burritos—you can’t go wrong. Just make sure to ask for a side or two of the cilantro lime dressing, no matter what you order.
Acai bowl and smoothie lover here! Where can I find the best selections in town?
I’ve selflessly dedicated hours of my time to trying as many acai bowls and smoothies as humanly possible, and I’m confident in my conclusion that the best ones can be found at Raw Juce. At locations in Aventura, Coral Gables, Brickell (and beyond) they blend banana into the base of their acai, which creates the perfect, creamy texture. It’s also not too sweet, which is an all-too-common problem. Plus, they layer in the granola, meaning the fun doesn’t stop once you consume the first round of toppings. (Yes, I take my research seriously!)
Anniversary date spot ideas, please! Looking for a place that checks all the boxes for amazing cocktails, food, and service.
LPM, hands down. For starters, they make the best cocktails in town—order the Tomatini and thank me later. From there, you’ll move on to the escargot. (Don’t tell me you don’t like snails, just do it!) Then go for the duck à l’orange and wrap things up with a cheesecake. There’s no better place to lock things down for another year with your special someone!
Best barbecue in Miami? I have a serious hankering for some ribs.
Drinking Pig is the ultimate Miami barbecue destination. From brisket to ribs to chicken and pulled pork, no matter your carnivorous preference, this joint is sure to satisfy. Looking to soak up all that meat with some carbs? Might as well splurge on their mac and cheese and cornbread, too.
Looking for a lively dinner party spot for a friend’s birthday. We love Latin music and dancing—any ideas?
Pueblito Viejo will transport you directly to Colombia, delivering the dinner party experience you didn’t know you could find in Miami. Get ready for some serious sensory overload (in the best way possible). Think: shareable Latin dishes, flowing aguardiente, and a dance party you won’t forget (depending on how many ‘guaro shots you throw back).
I’m craving a mouthwatering burger—help a friend out!
Since I first tried Ted’s Burgers at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival a few years back, I was truly humbled. As someone who never considered herself a burger fan, I quickly course corrected after sinking my teeth into a juicy, smashed-to-perfection Ted’s burger. Want to taste what all the hype is about? Ted’s doesn’t have a permanent location yet, so follow their Instagram to see where they’re popping up next.
