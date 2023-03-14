Delicious DMs with Dana Rozansky

I’m looking for a fun, over-the-top dinner experience to host a serious foodie colleague. I’m talking all the bells and whistles—quality, ambience, and Instagrammable decor, but without sacrificing taste. Thoughts?

Nossa Omakase is one of the most memorable meals I’ve had in this town. Forget about your traditional notion of omakase; this meal will turn that on its head. You’ll try foods you’ve likely never heard of, and the presentation will blow your mind more with each course. Come hungry because this meal even tested my limits (and that’s saying a lot because your girl can eat).

I’d love a recommendation for a neighborhood joint to have a casual but yummy dinner with the fam.

My family’s go-to for dinner—where we can come as we are, feel right at home, and know we can always count on a delicious, consistent meal—is Whisk. Every Friday is burger night, so you can enjoy bangin’ burger specials, along with other fan favorites including their bacon-wrapped dates, fried green tomatoes, and crispy brussels sprouts.

Any lunch meeting spots where I don’t have to sacrifice my waistline or my wallet?

Ojo de Agua in Brickell is the perfect spot for a quick working lunch where you can still have a healthy meal that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. The place is charming and affordable, with an expansive menu full of freshly squeezed juices, salads, tacos, and more. Snag a table outside to soak up the palpable Brickell energy. Or sit inside if you want a little more peace and quiet to talk shop. The menu is chock-full of colorful, flavor-packed options sure to satisfy any palate or budget.

Help! I have some friends in for the weekend and we’re looking for a fun dinner spot that gives off classic Miami vibes. Any recs?

It doesn’t get more Miami-esque than dining, drinking, and dancing at Café la Trova on Calle Ocho. Think: authentic Cuban cuisine with a modern twist (hellooo Cuban sandwich empanadas). Be sure to check out the ’80s-themed 305 bar in the back, where daiquiris and mojitos are in full effect.

Where can I find good Spanish food in Miami? Craving some nice, authentic rice and gambas.

Leku in Allapattah (at the Rubell Museum) is one of my all-time faves. It’s an upscale Basque restaurant that serves up a variety of elevated Spanish classics. Start with one of their creative renditions of a gin and tonic at the picture-perfect bar, and then lean into their delicious food—from croquetas de jamon that will melt in your mouth, a tomato cracker that tastes entirely more exciting than it sounds, and beet tartare that is almost too pretty to eat. Their gambas al ajillo and wild mushroom rice are also must-tries. For dessert, order the Basque cheesecake, which just might be the best thing you’ll ever put in your mouth.

Looking for bachelorette dinner recs—hit me up!

If you’re looking to celebrate, there’s nothing quite like Kiki on the River for a fun girls’ (or guys’) dinner before hitting the town. As the name suggests, the restaurant is on the river, so you can count on views for days, and the people watching is truly unparalleled. The food also doesn’t disappoint, with shareable Greek plates you’ll promptly burn off whilst dancing on tables.

Where can you get the freshest stone crabs in town?

If you’ve never eaten at Joe’s Stone Crab, are you even a Miamian? You can get great stone crabs elsewhere, of course, but there’s nothing like a visit to Joe’s. The scene is unmatched, and the food is equally impressive. The stone crabs are worth the price tag, but don’t sleep on some of the other standout dishes, including ginger salmon, fried chicken, creamed spinach, and hash browns. Oh, and be sure to order key lime pie for dessert. (But you already knew that, didn’t you?)

I’m planning a boat day and looking for some easy food to bring on board. I’m over Publix subs. Any good swap outs?

I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I can confidently say that Chicken Kitchen offers the best boat-day sustenance in the 305. Order the supersized versions of their iconic Chop-Chops—family bowls feed five people and party bowls feed 10.

Any tips on a lunch spot that serves healthy food that doesn’t taste like a punishment?

Carrot Express slays the health food game with an expansive menu full of options that you actually crave and will keep you coming back for more. I tend to be a creature of habit when it comes to ordering food, but even I play the field at Carrot Express. Mexican salad with turkey burger, salmon Buddha bowl, huevos rancheros burritos—you can’t go wrong. Just make sure to ask for a side or two of the cilantro lime dressing, no matter what you order.

Acai bowl and smoothie lover here! Where can I find the best selections in town?

I’ve selflessly dedicated hours of my time to trying as many acai bowls and smoothies as humanly possible, and I’m confident in my conclusion that the best ones can be found at Raw Juce. At locations in Aventura, Coral Gables, Brickell (and beyond) they blend banana into the base of their acai, which creates the perfect, creamy texture. It’s also not too sweet, which is an all-too-common problem. Plus, they layer in the granola, meaning the fun doesn’t stop once you consume the first round of toppings. (Yes, I take my research seriously!)

Anniversary date spot ideas, please! Looking for a place that checks all the boxes for amazing cocktails, food, and service.

LPM, hands down. For starters, they make the best cocktails in town—order the Tomatini and thank me later. From there, you’ll move on to the escargot. (Don’t tell me you don’t like snails, just do it!) Then go for the duck à l’orange and wrap things up with a cheesecake. There’s no better place to lock things down for another year with your special someone!

Best barbecue in Miami? I have a serious hankering for some ribs.

Drinking Pig is the ultimate Miami barbecue destination. From brisket to ribs to chicken and pulled pork, no matter your carnivorous preference, this joint is sure to satisfy. Looking to soak up all that meat with some carbs? Might as well splurge on their mac and cheese and cornbread, too.

Looking for a lively dinner party spot for a friend’s birthday. We love Latin music and dancing—any ideas?

Pueblito Viejo will transport you directly to Colombia, delivering the dinner party experience you didn’t know you could find in Miami. Get ready for some serious sensory overload (in the best way possible). Think: shareable Latin dishes, flowing aguardiente, and a dance party you won’t forget (depending on how many ‘guaro shots you throw back).

I’m craving a mouthwatering burger—help a friend out!

Since I first tried Ted’s Burgers at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival a few years back, I was truly humbled. As someone who never considered herself a burger fan, I quickly course corrected after sinking my teeth into a juicy, smashed-to-perfection Ted’s burger. Want to taste what all the hype is about? Ted’s doesn’t have a permanent location yet, so follow their Instagram to see where they’re popping up next.