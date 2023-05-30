Deep Dive on Summer Fashion

Sustainable swimwear, playful dresses, and laid-back layering pave the way for summer fun

Swing dress with feathers ($940), La Double J; metal buckle slingback pumps ($875), Roger Vivier

White cross bandeau top ($80), white ruffle swimsuit bottoms ($69), Lauren Layne Swim

The Maison silk shirt (price upon request), J. Logan Home

Ombré graphic bikini bottoms ($85), Farm Rio; crinkled organic linen bomber ($1,398), Lafayette 148 New York

Black tie top ($80), black skirt ($98), Lauren Layne Swim

Ombré graphic bikini top ($85), Farm Rio; silk-linen shorts ($498), Lafayette 148 New York

Cotton poplin midi dress ($1,350), natural palm necklace ($550), Johanna Ortiz

Distressed denim shirt ($990), deconstructed denim shorts ($590), Stella McCartney; Gigi bikini top ($70), Lauren Layne Swim

Story Credits:

Model: Lauren Layne Merck

Hair and makeup: Heather Blaine, Creative Management, Miami

Location: 233 Cortez Road, West Palm Beach, property listed with Brown Harris Stevens, agents Whitney McGurk and Liza Pulitzer

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

