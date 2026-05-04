Daniel’s Miami Raises the Steaks

It’s a highly competitive “cow eats cow” world when it comes to luxury steak houses, but one Miami newcomer is quickly establishing itself as a cut above the rest. Welcome to Daniel’s Miami, the Coral Gables restaurant from Gioia Hospitality that opened last year and has already landed on the “World’s Best 101 Steak Restaurants” list at No. 40—making it the highest-rated steak house in Florida.

The menu reads like a global directory of respected ranchers and cattle producers. Expect premium cuts ranging from Australian Stone Axe Wagyu and Margaret River Wagyu to Suwannee River Wagyu, Providence Cattle, and Arrowhead Beef from closer to home in North Florida. But Daniel’s isn’t just about beef. The opening section skews indulgent, including the crowd-favorite chips and dip layered with house-made potato chips, caramelized onions, Florida sour cream, chives, and Kaluga caviar. Seafood shows up strong, too, from a bright cobia ceviche to Florida Keys red snapper served over couscous with fennel, zucchini, and sun-gold tomato pepper sauce. Italian influences appear in dishes like lobster fra diavolo built around a full 1.5-pound Maine lobster.

Sides elevate the steak house playbook—twice-baked potato, char-grilled asparagus with lemon and olive oil, and cremini mushrooms finished with shallots, red wine, and short rib jus—while the bar keeps things classic but amped up, including a house dirty martini with Florida sea salt–brined olives. Dessert seals the deal with banana toffee bread, a Valrhona Caramelia–laced bread pudding topped with Madagascar vanilla ice cream and warm caramel sauce poured tableside. And unlike many similar concepts, Daniel’s isn’t just a dinner play. Many of its signature dishes are available during the day, making it just as easy to stop in for lunch as it is to settle in for a full steak house evening.