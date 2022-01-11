“Dance of the Ages” at ICA Miami

The Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Miami will present the Adam Weinert Dancers in “Dance of the Ages” on Friday, January 28, at 6 p.m. in the museum’s Outdoor Sculpture Garden. The mesmerizing performance is the inaugural commission by ICA Miami’s Culture Club membership group, dedicated to supporting LGBTQIA+ representation in the arts.

Under Weinert’s direction, dancers will recreate a seminal 1938 ensemble work by the iconic Ted Shawn and His Men Dancers, the first all-male dance company. For his presentation at ICA Miami, Weinert’s recreation focuses on Shawn’s experimental technique and his under-recognized contributions to LGBTQIA+ history.

The choreography radically questions the traditional notions of masculinity, which helped to legitimize dancing as a profession for men. As the producer and choreographer of two award-winning dance ﬁlms screened nationally and abroad, Weinert’s ICA Miami performance is highly anticipated.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online here.