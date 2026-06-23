Create Community Art During Studio Vizcaya

Studio Vizcaya, a series of free summer artmaking workshops, is underway at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens.

Led by artist Shawna Moulton, Studio Vizcaya brings the community-driven series of illuminated sculpture, The Fruit We Bear, to life via workshops taking place through July 12. Building on a decade of community artmaking, The Fruit We Bear invites Miami residents to collaborate in the creation of the pieces that will be exhibited at the final performance.

The pieces include nine large-scale papier-mâché tropical fruit sculptures. Centered on collective growth, emotional wellness, and shared human values, each fruit represents a core human value: love, joy, peace, patience, hope, kindness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-love.

Studio Vizcaya: Free Community Workshops

The Fruit We Bear includes 10 free community art workshops held across Miami on Saturdays and at Vizcaya Village on Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The remaining sessions include:

Session One: June 27 and 28

Session Two: July 11 and July 12

All workshops are free and open to the public. Registration is required to secure a spot. No artistic experience is necessary, and participants of all ages are welcome; those under 18 should be accompanied by an adult. Workshop registration and updated venue details are available at vizcaya.org/studio.

The Finale: Vizcaya Late

The series leads to a light-filled public finale presentation on July 25, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Carrying their own miniature lanterns, nearly 1,000 guests will walk from Vizcaya Village to the waterfront of the historic campus at twilight, basking in the light of their community’s hard work as they discover nine large-scale illuminated fruit sculptures peppered throughout the historic gardens.

Attendees will experience music, offerings from local food vendors, and participatory artmaking on Vizcaya’s waterfront terrace

The experience is self-guided and designed for all ages. Free parking is available on site.

Ticket information and details are available at Vizcaya.org/studio.