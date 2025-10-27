Costa Rican Splendor Abounds at Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo

When the Four Seasons debuted on Peninsula Papagayo in 2004, it shifted the trajectory of Costa Rican tourism, trailblazing barefoot luxury in the small Central American nation. More than 20 years later and following a multimillion-dollar refresh, the resort remains a pillar of the peninsula, one that excels across every category: a coveted beachfront setting, a rich roster of activities, a deepened commitment to wellness, and a culinary program that draws as much from local farms as from international traditions.

Set across 45 acres at the tip of the peninsula and immersed in a semi-deciduous forest ecosystem, the resort commands one of the most privileged locations in Central America, flanking two sparkling beaches. Facing the bay, Playa Blanca is the center of family activity, while Playa Virador offers Pacific-fronting sands shaded by palms and kissed by surf. A new beach club has brought fresh life to Virador, with Mediterranean-inspired dining that shifts from relaxed by day to atmospheric by night, complemented by an adults-only infinity pool and private cabanas. Three more pools, including a kids’ splash zone and sprawling family pools, provide reprieve from the salty breeze.

Accommodations reflect the environment rather than compete with it. The 199 rooms and suites incorporate stone, lava rock, and native wood into their architecture, with interiors that feel pared back but warm. Those seeking more privacy can rent a residence, from two- and three-bedroom Pacifico Residences to estates such as Casa Las Olas, which measures more than 18,000 square feet. Even at this size, the property feels alive with nature: iguanas sunning on rocks, butterflies drifting along walkways, monkeys hanging in trees, and more than 150 species of birds punctuating the air with color and song.

The Four Seasons thrives on experiences, many of which are complimentary. Days can start with yoga, drift into a rum and chocolate tasting, and spill into tennis, pickleball, or snorkeling. Golfers love the Arnold Palmer Signature Course, a par-72 layout recognized as an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary (its 2023 renovation introduced an irrigation system that reduces water use by 20 percent). For more intrepid adventures, Papagayo Explorers takes guests zip-lining through jungle or paddling outrigger canoes, while SurfX allows them to chase breaks at the famed Witch’s Rock.

Wellness is equally defining. Suspended high in the treetops, the new Wellness Shala (designed by Mexican firm Arquitectura Mixta) channels the Guanacaste winds through its open-air, biophilic form. Here, yoga and meditation unfold alongside ancestral healing rituals, while a sound bath with the resort’s master practitioner carries vibrations that seem to ripple through every cell. Closer to sea level, a full-service spa and bi-level gym provide further opportunities to recharge, with most facilities available regardless of booking a treatment.

The dining program is just as ambitious. With 80 percent of ingredients drawn from regional farmers and fishermen, the six restaurants create distinct experiences without losing sight of their Costa Rican identity. Virador Beach Club draws inspiration from the Eastern Mediterranean, serving mezze beside the sea. At Pesce, dishes like pumpkin tortellini are a delicate marriage of Italian tradition and Costa Rican sourcing. Nemare reinvents the steak house with Latin flair, prioritizing premium dry-aged Wagyu and craft cocktails in equal measure. Bahia moves gracefully from breakfast buffets to wood-fired Latin plates. And the all-day lounge Añejo invites socialization and doubles as a sushi restaurant in the early evening.

Service ties it all together. Staff greet guests by name, anticipate needs without fuss, and project a warmth that feels authentic. Much of the magic is carried out quietly, with landscaping teams tending gardens and maintenance crews perfecting the details, so the impression is one of ease, as if the property runs on its own.

What makes the Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo stand out is not one marquee feature but the way it layers so many strengths together. Two beaches, four pools, endless eco-adventures, a wellness culture that reaches from treetops to shoreline, and a dining scene rooted in place yet expansive in scope—every element reinforces the next. Guests wake to birdsong, spend the day moving between water and wilderness, and close the night with dinner under the stars. Twenty years after its debut, the Four Seasons continues to define Papagayo, proving that its legacy lies in the rare harmony of setting, quality, and breadth.