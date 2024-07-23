Coral Springs Museum of Art to Unveil “Before I Forget”

Coral Springs Museum of Art will set the scene for “Before I Forget,” a new solo exhibition of works by South Florida fiber artist and curator Kristin M. Beck that explores one of humanity’s most important questions: Who are we without our memories?

Inspired by her experience of caring for her father with dementia, Beck’s works explore memory and identity while raising community awareness about Alzheimer’s and dementia. “Before I Forget” is made possible with the support of the Broward County Cultural Division’s Artist Support Grant.

Featuring works in textiles, fiber, video, paper, ink and paint, the exhibition will be on view August 1 to October 5, kicking off with an opening reception August 1 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The exhibition will include interactive elements like a Memory Station and a replica of a bus stop, which represents going home. In this space, visitors can write down what home means to them and add to the art piece. Admission is free.

A condensed version of the exhibit will be showcased in October at the North Regional/Broward College Library. It will include programming and a “memory cafe” for people with dementia and their caregivers. The cafe will foster a safe comfortable space for people experiencing memory loss to connect with others.

For more information about the exhibition and community programs at the museum, visit coralspringsmuseum.org. For information about the “Before I Forget” exhibitions and programs at the Broward County Library, visit broward.org/library.